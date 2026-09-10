‘Vintage Trump’: Delegates rave about the president's convention speech

The atmosphere at the 2026 Republican Midterm Convention reached a crescendo on Wednesday as President Donald Trump took the stage. The president spoke for roughly an hour and a half, touting the accomplishments of his first two years but warning against complacency going into the midterms.

"If we lose," Trump said, in reference to the impending midterm elections in November, "you're going to lose your border. You're going to lose your tax cuts. You're going to lose your safety and security. ... You will be going through hell."

'He has a great sense of humor. People forget that.'

The crowd was fired up throughout the speech, which began just after 8 p.m. Central Time, frequently breaking into chants of "USA! USA! USA!"

Afterward, attendees said they felt energized by the president's commitment to winning in November. Randy Berholtz, a delegate from California, called the speech "vintage Trump."

Another attendee from Idaho told Blaze News she was encouraged by Trump's effort to turn out additional midterm voters and added that Trump's rhetorical style made the speech thoroughly enjoyable.

"He has a great sense of humor," she said. "People forget that."

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During the speech, Trump announced a plan to use tariff revenue to pay American adults $5,000 each, so long as Republicans maintain control of Congress after the midterms. "We'll call it the Trump dividend," the president said.

The announcement caused quite a stir both in the arena and online. One attendee from Washington told Blaze News he was encouraged by the dividend, adding that he thought it would be "good for families."

The arena remained full throughout the speech, prompting the president to comment on the "fake news media" searching for empty seats to photograph.

Leaning into the energy from the crowd, Trump spoke confidently about his administration's plan to continue pushing the GOP agenda forward through the next two years. He returned again and again to the importance of preventing Democrats from returning to power.

"America is not for sale. ... We do not negotiate with communists, with socialists, or with radical left lunatics."

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