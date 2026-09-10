Remembering Charlie Kirk, one year later

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of beloved conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was just 31 years old on September 10, 2025, when he was shot and killed on the campus of Utah Valley University.

'The movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen.'

The UVU event was intended to kick off a grand college tour for Turning Point USA, the nonprofit Kirk founded in 2012. With a microphone in hand, a "Freedom" message emblazoned across his chest, and a smile on his face, the married father of two was ready to do what he always did: engage with America's youth about the importance of family, conservative values, and the Christian faith.

Everything changed at 12:23 p.m. Mountain Time that day, when a single bullet struck Kirk in the neck. Though he was rushed to the hospital, Kirk soon succumbed to his injury.

By 2:40 p.m., President Donald Trump, a personal friend of Kirk, announced that Kirk had died:

The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!

The following day, Kirk's remains were brought aboard Air Force Two, and Vice President JD Vance personally escorted the body from Salt Lake City back to Phoenix, Arizona, for burial.

"Now that Charlie is in heaven, I'll ask him to talk to big man directly on behalf of his family, his friends, and the country he loved so dearly. You ran a good race, my friend. We've got it from here," Vance wrote.

RELATED: Tyler Robinson refuses to testify after prosecutors bury him with evidence

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At about the same time Vance brought Kirk's body back to Arizona, Tyler Robinson was arrested in connection with the shooting. Family members reportedly persuaded him to turn himself in.

Just last week, a Utah judge found probable cause in the case, and Robinson, 23, has been bound over for trial, charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors have said from the start they intend to seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

'I forgive him.'

Despite their grief, the folks at TPUSA had to scramble to keep the organization going in the wake of Kirk's death. Barely a week later, his wife, Erika, was unanimously elected to replace him as CEO.

"The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry," Mrs. Kirk said at the time. "To everyone listening tonight across America: The movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen."

Her words at his memorial service on September 21 were even more profound. Erika Kirk shocked and humbled the world when she publicly forgave her husband's killer.

RELATED: Texas radical charged with making terroristic threats against Erika Kirk

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"Charlie passionately wanted to reach and save the lost boys of the West — the young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith, and no reason to live. ... He wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life," she said.

"I forgive him."

Erika Kirk may have forgiven the shooter, but she is still determined to see him held responsible for Kirk's death. When the suspect's case was bound over for trial, she called it "an important step in our family’s pursuit of justice for him."

Meanwhile, TPUSA continues to keep Charlie's memory alive. The day after the memorial service, the group resumed its scheduled campus tour and fulfilled each previously scheduled date, including a stop at Utah State University on September 30.

These events featured Kirk's friends and conservative colleagues, such as BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey and Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck. Even Vice President Vance headlined a TPUSA event at the University of Mississippi.

As Blaze News previously reported, a statue of Kirk recently arrived at Utah Valley University, creating some controversy.

TPUSA is hosting an event at UVU on Thursday to commemorate Kirk's untimely death and his enduring legacy. TPUSA is also using the opportunity of the memorial event at UVU to continue evangelizing the culture for Christ:

TPUSA Faith is leading a nationwide initiative inviting Christians of every denomination and tradition to honor Charlie’s mission to make Heaven crowded by inviting a friend or family member to church beginning Sunday, September 13, and throughout the month of September.



Americans from every corner of the country are welcome to share the moment on social media with a simple message: Charlie’s seat continues to be filled by a new generation of faith-filled believers.

UVU has closed its campus on Thursday and canceled all classes in honor of Charlie Kirk and "the tragic events" surrounding his death.

RELATED: TPUSA plans return to UVU on solemn anniversary of the Charlie Kirk assassination

Photo obtained by Blaze News

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