Tyler Robinson finally headed for murder trial nearly a year after Charlie Kirk was assassinated

Nearly a year after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University, the man suspected of murdering him has been bound over for trial.

On Tuesday, after more arguments from both prosecutors and the defense, Utah District Judge Tony Graf determined that the state had met the burden of probable cause in the case against suspect Tyler Robinson.

'Today’s decision ... marks an important step in our family’s pursuit of justice.'

"It is hereby ordered that the defendant, Tyler James Robinson, is bound over for trial," Judge Graf told the court.

Robinson, 23, now faces seven charges: aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and misdemeanor commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child. During the hearing, Robinson's attorney pleaded not guilty to all charges on his behalf.

If Robinson is convicted, prosecutors intend to pursue the death penalty. He is scheduled to appear in court again on October 23.

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, welcomed the judge's decision. "Today’s decision, which comes nearly a year since Charlie was taken from us, marks an important step in our family’s pursuit of justice for him," she posted to X Tuesday night.

RELATED: TPUSA plans return to UVU on solemn anniversary of the Charlie Kirk assassination

Francisco Kjolseth-Pool/Getty Images

"Every step in this process carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his family, especially his children who will grow up without their father. We are grateful to all who have continued to pray for us, support us, and stand with us through a year of unimaginable grief."

While the Kirk family appears pleased that Robinson will be tried for murder, the process has been slow and painful. Kirk was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, and Robinson was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting within days.

However, the probable cause hearing in the case did not begin until July. Even on Tuesday, Robinson's attorney, Richard Novak, claimed that when Charlie Kirk was alive, he "spoke hatefully of certain groups of people," including gay people, those with different gender identities, and fornicators.

Blaze News has reached out to Novak for comment.

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