Left-wing media appalled that Bari Weiss called out Abdul El-Sayed’s deleted 9/11 tweets

Michigan U.S. Senate hopeful, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, has been caught deleting old social media posts that contained shocking comments about the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Instead of holding El-Sayed accountable, left-wing media is now attacking Bari Weiss and CBS for pointing out the obfuscation.

Thanks to a report from CBS News, paired with a plunge into El-Sayed’s old Twitter account via the Internet Archive, we found two controversial 9/11-related posts El-Sayed removed from his X page.

'They're enraged an Islamist and his pals have become a liability in a major Senate race that could cut off a blue tsunami in November.'

“#COVID19 has taken over 3000 American lives — more than 9/11. I hope that means we’ll spend the next ten years fighting a war for public health & against climate change & poverty ... like we launched a global #WaronTerror after 9/11. We could save lives, rather than take them,” El-Sayed tweeted on March 31, 2020.

Abdul El-Sayed/Internet Archive

“Today, I mourn the 3K lives, 6K injuries, & infrastructural devastation in NYC, perpetrated ignorantly in the name of my faith. Tomorrow, I'll mourn ~1M lives, millions of injuries, & infrastructural devastation in 3 countries, perpetrated ignorantly in the name of my country," he wrote on September 11, 2021.

Abdul El-Sayed/Internet Archive

The two tweets appear to have been part of a mass post-removal where El-Sayed's campaign deleted everything prior to July 2023 “to prevent any old posts from being taken out of context.”

RELATED: Mike Rogers crushes 'conman' Abdul El-Sayed for being a weirdo in BRUTAL political ad

L-R: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call; Sarah Rice/Getty Images

Former CNN reporter Oliver Darcy was quick to point out the CBS News story on his independent news site Status. However, instead of aiming his ire at El-Sayed for his previous tone-deaf comments, he instead criticized CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss for doing her job.

Darcy penned an entire piece suggesting that drawing attention to El-Sayed’s deleted tweets about 9/11 was a racist "scandal":

“They took a small nugget of news, forced into something much larger, and messed up,” one CBS News staffer told Status of the story.



A former senior CBS News staffer who remains in touch with former colleagues was more direct, calling the story “shameful" and telling Status, “The racism is overt.”

According to Darcy, "The obvious implication was that there was something sinister about the manner in which the prominent Muslim candidate invoked 9/11, even though his posts themselves were mundane."

Curtis Houck, the managing editor of NewsBusters, had a different perspective, which he shared with Blaze News:

Oliver Darcy and his army of leaders are beyond crestfallen that anyone — let alone a non-woke, lesbian Jew with a track record like Bari Weiss — has sought to move a legacy news outlet a few ticks toward the center.



They're enraged an Islamist and his pals have become a liability in a major Senate race that could cut off a blue tsunami in November.



All of the liberal, elitist outlets — including Darcy's former employer CNN — have made articles about controversial deleted social media posts into an Olympic sport. In that respect, what CBS published was standard fare. What made it unforgivable was it actually went after someone on the left.

In response to a request for comment, an Abdul El-Sayed spokesperson told Blaze News: “Abdul has always unequivocally condemned terrorism and the September 11 attacks. Mike Rogers’ attempts to misrepresent Abdul’s beliefs are bad-faith lies meant to mislead Michiganders.”

As for the media's attack on Weiss, it appears to be retribution for not towing the leftist line as she continues to turn CBS News into a balanced organization, no longer doing favors for the Democratic Party. Changes in media could spell trouble for the growing number of democrat socialist candidates this election season.

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