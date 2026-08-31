VIDEO: Mike Rogers crushes 'conman' Abdul El-Sayed for being a weirdo in BRUTAL political ad

Republican candidate Mike Rogers lobbed a heavy rhetorical attack against Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed in their high-profile battle to win one of two Senate seats for Michigan.

The political ad includes several instances during the campaign where El-Sayed referred to sexual themes, including one widely ridiculed online.

'She's like, "Damn I have to sleep with him." ... I mean, I guess she's pregnant, so I guess something's happening.'

"We've decided he's just weird!" said Fox News host Laura Ingraham in the opening clip of the political ad.

"Are you circumcised?" El-Sayed asks in a clip taken from a debate with Jesse Watters of Fox News over sex-rejection surgeries for minors.

In another clip, El-Sayed appears to think about the sexual relationship between Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, asking, "What do you think is going through Usha's head when he talks?"

"She's like, 'Damn I have to sleep with him,'" he jokes.

"I mean, I guess she's pregnant, so I guess something's happening," he laughs.

In another widely mocked incident, El-Sayed says he's shocked that practically every other video on his Instagram account is from an OnlyFans model.

"And, like, the things that I actually look at on Instagram," he says. "Every third video that scrolls on its own is going to be some OnlyFans model."

Many noted that the algorithm on Instagram is tailored to the interests and views associated with the user of the account, suggesting El-Sayed may be getting OnlyFans videos because he's looking at OnlyFans content on the app.

"Abdul, Michigan's not going for that," says Fox News' Jesse Watters at the end of the video. "That is sick stuff."

RELATED: 'He's full of s**t': Trump RIPS INTO Abdul El-Sayed after his narrow victory

"Conman Abdul El-Sayed — too extreme, and too weird for Michigan," wrote Rogers on social media with the ad.

El-Sayed is the first Muslim to be nominated to run for a U.S. Senate seat. El-Sayed beating Rogers in November is pivotal for Democrats' hopes of retaking the Senate.

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