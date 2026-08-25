El-Sayed gives bizarre defense for cutting off kids' genitals ... on Fox News

Abdul El-Sayed, the Islamic Democrat hoping to win an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, has mounted a bizarre defense of a barbaric practice that he wants American taxpayers to fund: sex-rejection mutilations for children.

On "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Fox News Monday, El-Sayed — who holds a medical degree but has seemingly never put it to clinical use — repeatedly dodged when the eponymous host pressed him with difficult questions, especially regarding medical care.

'Abdul, Michigan's not going for that.'

Growing visibly frustrated with El-Sayed's evasiveness during their nearly half-hour exchange, Watters asked the Democrat flatly, "Sex changes for minors. Do you support that?"



"Look, you know, I remember having great conversations with my conservative friends about Right to Try legislation — the idea that the government shouldn't tell you what kind of health care you should have," said El-Sayed. "I just think the government shouldn't tell you what kind of health care you should have, and if you're a minor, it's between you, your doctor, and your parents."

"You want to 'try' on kids?" said the revulsed host.

El-Sayed responded, "If you disagree with that, if you disagree that health care decisions need to be made by a doctor and their parents and a patient, then I just think we agree to disagree," neglecting to mention that under Medicare for all, which he supports, the taxpayer would effectively be made complicit in any such decision.

"But you want to put government inside a clinic or a hospital selectively," El-Sayed told Watters.

RELATED: Sacrificing body parts and informed consent to the sex-change regime

Watters pressed the issue, asking El-Sayed whether he, as a doctor, "thinks it's OK for a parent to slash his kid's ding-a-ling off. You think that's OK?"

"Do you really want to have this conversation?" responded El-Sayed. "Are you circumcised?"

Watters confirmed that he was indeed circumcised, then noted that "circumcision is different than castration."

"It's a problem that you think that you get to decide what happens between a parent, a doctor, and a patient," said El-Sayed. "I'm just saying that yes, circumcision is a surgery on a kid's ding-a-ling, so if you really want to bring that up, you can. I just think you guys are really selective."

"That's wacky. Abdul, Michigan's not going for that. That is sick stuff," said Watters.

Monday night, Michigan GOP senior communication adviser Greg Manz retweeted a clip of the exchange between El-Sayed and Watters along with a statement previously given to Blaze News: "Michigan taxpayers footing the bill for abortions and irreversible gender reassignment surgeries, even for children — it doesn't get more extreme than that."

The "war room" account for Republican candidate Mike Rogers called opponent El-Sayed a "conman" who "is too extreme for Michigan."

Despite El-Sayed's insinuation that circumcision and sex-rejection surgeries are in the same ballpark, they are worlds apart.

Male circumcision simply involves the removal of the foreskin covering the tip of the penis, but so-called feminizing genital surgery — the sex-rejection procedure performed on confused male victims' genitals — is a complicated and horrific procedure.

RELATED: El-Sayed's mom worked for designated terror group that financed bin Laden ahead of 9/11: Report

Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in this procedure,

the testicles are cut off;

the skin along the shaft of the penis is separated from the penile tissue and preserved to construct a fake vagina;

a portion of the glans of the penis along with some blood vessels and nerves are fashioned into a fake clitoris;

a space is hollowed out between the bladder and the rectum;

the skin that once encased the victim's penis is turned inside out and put into the space;

the urethra is shortened;

the "scrotal skin is rearranged and used to surgically construct a labia majora"; and

a temporary catheter is shoved into the victim's bladder.

The sex-rejection procedure that is performed on females is also a complicated affair that requires multiple mutilations, including the removal of skin, fat, nerves, arteries, and/or veins from other parts of the body and a lengthening of the urethra to construct a fake and nonfunctioning penis.

El-Sayed won't take a stand against such procedures, but most Americans think they're unconscionable.

According to a nationwide Gallup poll conducted in May, 57% of U.S. adults believe that "changing one's gender" is morally wrong. A 2026 SLU/YouGov Poll conducted in Missouri found that 67% of voters opposed sex-rejection medications for minors and 73% opposed sex-rejection surgeries.

A February 2025 Pew Research Center survey found that 56% of American adults want to make it illegal for health care professionals to provide minors with sex-rejection "medical care." A Washington Post-KFF poll found in 2023 that 68% of Americans oppose puberty blockers for trans-identifying kids ages 10 to 14, and nearly 60% opposed hormonal treatments for teens ages 15 to 17.

El-Sayed has repeatedly vowed to "fight to expand Medicare to cover all necessary health care" and "extend it to every single American from cradle to grave without premiums, copays, or deductibles." He has acknowledged that this scheme will not only require higher taxes but would pay for so-called "reproductive rights" and "gender-affirming care."

El-Sayed's campaign did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

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