The WNBA's war on reality: Will the league survive the transgender madness?

The Women's National Basketball Association is struggling to define the very category it was created to promote, and BlazeTV host Steve Deace couldn’t be less impressed.

“Something called the Women’s National Basketball Association is having a deep probing conversation of what the term ‘woman’ means. It’s not right-wing parody. It’s not a Babylon Bee spot. It’s not a meme. It’s not a troll,” Deace tells XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey.

“This is literally what is occurring right now,” he continues, adding, “Make sense of it, please.”

“They’re not discussing what a woman is. They’re discussing how do we get through this without doing anything,” Sey tells Deace. “That’s what they’re discussing.”

“They’re in a panic, and they’re going, ‘How do we say something but do nothing?’ That’s basically what they’re talking about,” she adds.

While other leagues have made it clear that they will not be allowing men in women’s sports, the WNBA remains one of the last leagues with a clear “agenda.”

“And that agenda is not women’s basketball. It’s politics,” Sey says. “That’s all it is. It’s woke politics. That's their agenda. It’s a joke. The whole league is a joke.”

And if you look at it from a financial perspective, it makes even less sense.

“They’ve never made money in 30 years. They’re totally subsidized by the NBA. They have a chance right now to actually make money. They have a golden goose in Caitlin Clark. They won’t lead with her. They won’t market her,” Sey explains.

“Little girls are showing up across the country. They’re buying her jersey. They’re buying tickets. It’s like they don’t want to run this like a business. They just want to be in the politics,” she says.

“Not to mention all the behind-the-scenes shenanigans. I mean, half of them are married to each other. Like this is not a legitimate business. It’s a clown car,” she adds.

The league is digging itself into a hole, and it could pull itself out of it, but Sey tells Deace that it won’t.

“I think the only sensible thing they can do is to stand up and say, ‘This is the WNBA. We were wrong. It’s not about inclusion. This is elite female athletes, and it’s female athletes only,’” she explains.

“And you know what would happen, Steve, if they did that? It would be two weeks of noise from the activist class, and then it would be over, and they’d get back to basketball,” she continues, adding, “But they won’t do it because they’re not in this for basketball.”

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