'Horrific': Abdul El-Sayed makes damning admissions about his 'Medicare for All' scheme

Abdul El-Sayed, the Islamic leftist who came out on top last week in Michigan's Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, has vowed to "fight to expand Medicare to cover all necessary healthcare" and "extend it to every single American from cradle to grave without premiums, copays, or deductibles."

Now that El-Sayed is the Democrat nominee set to face Republican Mike Rogers, his grand plan has finally come under scrutiny.

'That includes reproductive rights, right? That includes gender-affirming care.'

The leftist has not only admitted who would fund this supposedly "free" scheme but what exactly it would cover at taxpayers' expense.

In an video excerpt popularized on X by the Republican National Committee's "Research" account, El-Sayed states, "I believe that Medicare for All should cover all health care, which is defined by what a patient needs in accordance with their doctor."

"So that includes reproductive rights, right? That includes gender-affirming care," added El-Sayed.

The El-Sayed campaign did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Greg Manz, senior communications adviser for the Michigan GOP, told Blaze News, "Abdul El-Sayed's extreme positions are breathtakingly radical: higher taxes, government-controlled health care, and Michigan taxpayers footing the bill for abortions and irreversible gender reassignment surgeries, even for children — it doesn't get more extreme than that."

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BlazeTV host Nick Freitas noted, "He believes we should be forced to subsidize the chemical castration and surgical mutilation of confused kids. There. Fixed it for him."

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) said in response to El-Sayed's plot to fund sex-rejection procedures, "Horrific. Taxpayers should castrate kids — that’s today’s Democrat position."

"I wish he'd elaborate. Spell it out," tweeted Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R).

El-Sayed's website notes that if elected to serve in the Senate, he would "oppose any effort to criminalize certain medications and the use of lawfare or funding cuts to stop healthcare providers from providing full-spectrum healthcare that meet [sic] all the needs of their diverse communities."

The Trump administration, which has gone the distance in the other direction on this issue, released a final rule on Tuesday barring the use of federal Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program funds to pay for minors' sex-rejection medical interventions — including genital mutilation procedures, cross-sex hormones, and puberty blockers.

"These interventions carry serious risks and can cause irreversible harm. The federal government will no longer use Medicaid and CHIP dollars to fund procedures that fail to meet the evidentiary standard our children deserve," Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement.

An Associated Press-NORC poll conducted last year found that 66% of U.S. adults oppose the funding of sex-rejection procedures and drugs for people under the age of 19 by public health insurance programs such as Medicare or Medicaid. Fifty-three percent of adults oppose coverage for so-called "gender-affirming care" for persons 19 and older.

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JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

El-Sayed not only wants taxpayers to fund those surgeries and practices that President Donald Trump described as "barbaric" but to increase their financial burden in the process.

NBC News' Kristen Welker asked El-Sayed on Sunday, "Some Americans worry, though, you can only make Medicare free and universal if you increase taxes. So if you are elected and make this push, would you need to increase taxes?"

"I am for taxing billionaires their wealth," said the radical.

When pressed on whether Americans with "less than a billion and less than a million dollars" will also have to pay higher taxes to realize his utopian vision, El-Sayed answered in the affirmative in a roundabout way.

"After you pay your taxes, the next biggest check that comes off the top of your pay stub is to your health insurance company," said the Democrat. "Imagine instead of paying that to your health insurance company, whose CEO makes $20 million a year, instead you paid a little bit more in taxes for health care that you wouldn't lose if you lost your job, or turned 26, or got married, or got divorced."

"So there's an opportunity here, I think, to trade what we give to a big corporation who gets to decide who we get to see and who we don't for a little bit more paid into FICA, and I think that's a trade that's worth making," he added, after repeatedly referring to the care as "free."

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