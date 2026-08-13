Luigi Mangione expected to plead GUILTY: NYT report

The man who allegedly murdered a health care CEO on the streets of Manhattan is expected to plead guilty Friday to federal charges, according to the New York Times, citing "two people with knowledge of the matter."

Luigi Mangione has become a cause célèbre among anti-capitalists and others who blame corporations for all of the ills of society after he allegedly shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the head and killed him in December 2024.

Mangione could still change his mind at any time, including during the hearing.

Mangione is currently charged with two federal counts of stalking resulting in death, and New York state has charged him with second-degree murder, among other charges. He is facing life in prison after the federal charges were narrowed to preclude a death penalty sentence.

The Times reported that Mangione is considering pleading guilty to federal charges, a move that, if successful, will likely prompt his attorneys to argue that the state charges constitute double jeopardy because they stem from the same incident.

If the 28-year-old pleads guilty, his sentencing would likely still be up to a judge, but his attorneys could argue for a lower sentence. In a federal trial, he would not be allowed to argue that his mental state led to the alleged crime, but he could reportedly do so at the state level.

The Times report notes that Mangione could still change his mind at any time, including during the hearing.

Attorneys for Mangione and the Department of Justice declined the Times' requests for comment, though Jamie McDonald, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, did confirm to the Times that a court conference is scheduled for Friday.

"That’s all we can say at this time," McDonald told the NYT.

The shocking murder of Brian Thompson was captured on surveillance video and resulted in a nationwide manhunt for the killer, whose face was allegedly captured when he pulled down his face mask to flirt with a teller before the killing.

Mangione was later spotted in a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, by another fast-food customer and did not resist when police arrived to arrest him.

In his backpack police allegedly found cash, a fake ID, and a gun similar to the gun used to kill Thompson.

RELATED: Video shows bizarre reaction from supporters of Luigi Mangione after judge's decision on terrorism charges

Among the evidence prosecutors cited to prove his culpability is a 26-page manifesto in which the suspect explicitly confesses to the heinous crime.

"I do apologize for any strife or traumas, but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming," he allegedly wrote.

Some Mangione supporters have taken to wearing green hats in the style of Luigi of the Super Mario Bros. video game.

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