Video shows bizarre reaction from supporters of Luigi Mangione after judge's decision on terrorism charges

While the rest of America is struggling to deal with the consequences of political violence, supporters of the alleged murderer of a health care CEO are gleefully dancing in celebration of political violence.

Luigi Mangione is facing numerous charges related to the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City on Dec. 4. Security video captured footage of a gunman walking up to Thompson and coldly executing him before walking away.

'Here, the crime — the heinous, but targeted and discrete killing of one person — is very different from the examples of terrorism set forth in the statute.'

On Tuesday, a New York judge found that there was not enough evidence to support two terrorism charges against Mangione and dropped them from his case. The 26-year-old will still face the rest of the charges, which include second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

"There was no evidence presented of a desire to terrorize the public, inspire widespread fear, engage in a broader campaign of violence, or to conspire with organized terrorist groups," wrote Judge Gregory Carro. "Here, the crime — the heinous, but targeted and discrete killing of one person — is very different from the examples of terrorism set forth in the statute."

Outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court, when the news hit Mangione's supporters, some danced in celebration and hugged each other.

"Murder for profit is terrorism," read a protest sign from one of the supporters. The crowd also chanted "Free Luigi!"

Video of the supporters' reaction was widely circulated on social media.

Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Another bizarre video featured a woman who claimed to be in a relationship with an artificial intelligence version of Mangione.

"I'm married to Luigi's AI, I'm not kidding," she said.

Mangione has become a popular cause among young leftists who see him as a warrior against corporate greed and the capitalist system. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Thompson was 50 years old when he was killed. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Mangione is due back in court on Dec. 1.

