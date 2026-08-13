Dance instructor accused of sexually abusing teens at studio; authorities fear there could be more victims

A Delaware dance instructor was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing teenagers who attended classes at the studio where she worked, according to authorities. Law enforcement warned there could be more sexual abuse victims.

Delaware State Police said in a statement that 23-year-old Emily Pryor Albino of Seaford was arrested and charged with four felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust and one felony count of sexual solicitation of a child using a computer/cell phone/other electronic device

'Further investigation revealed that Pryor Albino also exchanged sexually explicit messages with the two victims.'

According to Delaware law, a person convicted of first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

An individual convicted of sexual solicitation of a child using a computer/cell phone/other electronic device faces up to 25 years in prison.

Albino was arraigned and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction after her bail was set at $110,000 cash, state police said.

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Police said Emily Pryor Albino is a dance instructor at the X-Treme Dance Studio in Laurel.

Detectives launched an investigation into Albino on Aug. 4 over suspicions that the dance teacher sexually abused two teens who attended the studio, according to police.

"Further investigation revealed that Pryor Albino also exchanged sexually explicit messages with the two victims," the Delaware State Police stated.

Detectives said they have reason to believe there are additional victims involving Albino.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit, in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Justice, is continuing the investigation into the case.

The X-Treme Dance Studio and Delaware state investigators did not immediately respond to the New York Post's request for comment.

Those with information about the case or any other victims are urged to contact Detective R. Mitchell by calling 302-752-3794, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333, or the official Facebook account of the Delaware State Police via private message.

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