INSANE: Radical Abdul El-Sayed CANNOT represent Michigan in the Senate after THIS

Mackinac Island is an island located in Lake Huron between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas — and Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat nominee for Senate in Michigan, hates it.

Known for banning motor vehicles for over 125 years, the island relies on bicycles, walking, and horse-drawn carriages.

And in a recently resurfaced video of El-Sayed walking on the island, he says, “I hate Mackinac so much.”

“It’s funny because, like, if we win, this is going to be the, like, summer home,” he said, adding, “I'm just going to be, like, every time I’ve ever come here I’ve hated it. Why am I here?”

“So if you live in Mackinac Island, understand that the guy that wants to represent you in the U.S. Senate hates you. Just hates your island there,” executive producer Keith Malinak says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”



“The homes are awesome there,” Jeff Fisher comments.

“And he hates it,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says.

“You can get a house there relatively cheap for the size. Like, you can get a beautiful mansion for like $2 million, but it can only be open during the summer,” Fisher points out, explaining that it gets closed down in the winter.

“The trade-off is that your governor is Gretchen Whitmer,” Malinak adds.

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