Teacher who's wife of town police chief, daughter of mayor learns fate after conviction for sexually abusing 15-year-old boy

A former Oklahoma substitute teacher was found guilty Wednesday of sexually abusing a 15-year-old student. Emma Delaney Hancock, 28, also is the wife of Wellston's police chief and the daughter of Wellston's mayor, according to reports.

Hancock was found guilty of two counts of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology. Hancock was sentenced to four years behind bars, according to KFOR-TV.

'Are you trying to get me to lose my job?'

As Blaze News reported last year, Hancock was a substitute teacher at Wellston High School. However, she was arrested in April 2023 for allegedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

Investigators said the former substitute teacher began communicating with the student in October 2022. Hancock purportedly received the student's phone number through a school assignment.

"It started evolving into a more personal type of text message and they became sexual in nature," stated interim Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations Gerald Davidson.

According to KWTV-DT, "After a few weeks, the teen allegedly sent a shirtless photo of himself to Hancock through Snapchat."

According to court documents, Hancock responded to the teen, "Are we sending half-naked pictures now?"

The boy reportedly responded, "I don't know, are we?"

She allegedly replied, "Are you trying to get me to lose my job?"

Court documents said Hancock and the minor exchanged nude photos and videos of sex acts. The affidavit reportedly noted that the teen told authorities that they met privately at school to "make out."

The teacher is accused of open-mouth kissing the underage student in a high school classroom closet on two occasions. Hancock inappropriately touched the boy the second time they kissed, according to the affidavit.

Authorities reportedly obtained a search warrant for Hancock’s Snapchat account and found illicit videos of the classroom incidents.

Wellston Public Schools Superintendent Mike Franz said in April, “As soon as we became aware of the allegations she was removed and not allowed back on campus. We cooperated with OSBI and other agencies closely through the investigation.“

KFOR-TV reported in October: "Hancock is the wife of Wellston Police Chief Alfred Hancock and the daughter of Wellston Mayor Paul Whitnah, who both testified for her."



Hancock reportedly has two children with her police chief husband.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!