El-Sayed's mom worked for designated terror group that financed bin Laden ahead of 9/11: Report

Abdul El-Sayed, the Islamic Democrat hoping to win an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, is apparently not the only radical in his family.

Fatten Fathy Elkomy, El-Sayed's birth mother, long worked for an Islamic organization that was identified by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2004 as a specially designated global terrorist organization, reported the Midwesterner.

IARA may have 'provided direct financial support' to Osama bin Laden and, by extension, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

The Treasury Department stated in a release at the time of the terror designation that the international offices of the Islamic African Relief Agency, or IARA, may have "provided direct financial support" to Osama bin Laden and, by extension, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

"IARA is identified as a nongovernmental organization (NGO) formerly affiliated with Maktab Al-Khidamat (MK), which was co-founded and financed by UBL [Osama bin Laden] and is the precursor organization of al Qaida," the department said.

"IARA, MK, and UBL commingled funds and cooperated closely in the raising and expenditure of funds. IARA engaged in a joint program with an institute controlled by UBL that was involved in providing assistance to Taliban fighters."

The Treasury Department alleged that IARA leaders — who secured agreements with the U.S. Agency for International Development totaling over $1.3 million until USAID terminated those agreements in 1999 — not only hobnobbed with terrorists in Sudan and various Middle Eastern locales but provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to bin Laden two years before the 9/11 attacks via its overseas branches.

Although she was reportedly never charged with a crime or named as a co-conspirator, Elkomy's name appears dozens of times in a list of exhibits filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri in a case against the IARA that resulted in guilty pleas from two of the organization's board members.

RELATED: Woke 2.0 is coming ... and it will be worse

Sarah Rice/Getty Images

The descriptions reference her alleged involvement with multiple wire transfers, several calls between 1999 and 2002, and a request for $24,607.45 for the IARA's Iraq office that was allegedly sent to Mubarak Hamed.

Hamed, a native of Sudan who served as the executive director of IARA, pleaded guilty in 2010 for his role in a conspiracy to illegally transfer over $1 million to Iraq in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Blaze News reached out to Elkomy and the El-Sayed campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Greg Manz, Michigan GOP senior communications adviser, told Blaze News:

This report is deeply troubling. To that end, Abdul El-Sayed has yet to adequately address these reported terrorist connections.



Why hasn’t Abdul unequivocally denounced his mother’s alleged connections to groups associated with the same terrorist groups directly responsible for 9/11? And why does Abdul continue to campaign with communist influencers who think America deserved 9/11?



Abdul El-Sayed repeatedly surrounds himself with extreme, troublesome figures and consistently refuses to clearly denounce their horrific actions, vile statements, and alarming associations.

Elkomy previously denied connections between the IARA and terrorists, telling the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2004, according to the Midwesterner, "I’ve been working there serving orphans and children with at least one deceased parent, and it breaks my heart they’re not going to get any help."

The former IARA member has apparently been following her son's political journey.

When asked who he had heard from after securing the Democratic nomination, El-Sayed told the New York Times earlier this month, "My mom." El-Sayed has also referenced his mother's psychiatric work on the campaign trail.

The Democratic nominee's campaign site does not mention his birth mother in his bio, noting that "Abdul was raised by his father, Mohamed, an Egyptian immigrant, and his stepmom, Jackie, whose family has lived in Gratiot County, Michigan, since the 1800s."

El-Sayed, whose parents are both Egyptian immigrants, also has a radical half-sister.

Eman Abdelhadi, El-Sayed's half-sister who works as a professor at the University of Chicago, was arrested last year for allegedly spitting on an Illinois state trooper outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

Fox News Digital recently reported that Abdelhadi, whose so-called scholarship appears to revolve around gender and Islam, also delivered an "October 7 blessing" on the first anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

After stating "Allahu Akbar" and noting that "that phrase means God is greater," Abdelhadi said in a video shared on Instagram on Oct. 7, 2024, that "Allahu Akbar" is a phrase she had been "thinking about a lot over the last year, because it's a phrase that reminds us that no matter how great the brutality, the oppression, the intensity of what we're going through, the horizon of justice is just around the corner."

"We have an imperative to not just imagine a better future, but to build one together," added Abdelhadi. "I’ll see you on the streets."

The El-Sayed campaign said of Abdelhadi's radicalism, "Abdul loves his sister and also disagrees with her on a number of political positions and the rhetoric she's chosen to use, including on foreign policy."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!