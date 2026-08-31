Maternal instinct joins the dark side: Why so many mothers are backing Lindsay Clancy

The Lindsay Clancy murder trial has become a national true-crime spectacle. The Massachusetts mother who strangled her three young children with exercise bands in 2023 pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, citing postpartum psychosis, while prosecution argued the killings were premeditated and sought first-degree murder convictions.

With arguments complete, the jury has been deliberating since last Thursday with no verdict yet.

While BlazeTV host Rick Burgess is horrified by the tragic fates of Clancy’s three children, he is also deeply disturbed by the number of women who continue to support Clancy and advocate for her acquittal. On this episode of “Strange Encounters,” Rick highlights a dark shift in the maternal instinct — a shift he sees as demonic.

“I can't help but think to myself that this — not depression but this psychosis — it feels pretty new,” says Rick. “Women have been having babies for a long, long time.”

“Now we've gone to the point that we're almost willing to say a mom should not be held accountable for methodically and just horrifyingly killing one child after another, even catching one that tried to run,” he continues, calling it “evil.”

While Rick acknowledges that new mothers certainly need help and support, he refuses to co-sign on the idea that the lack thereof absolves someone of killing her children.

“This husband maybe wasn't supportive. You can be frustrated with doctors ... but holding her up as a poster child for postpartum moms and their struggles, I think, is going way too far with this,” he says.

The support Clancy is receiving from women — many of them mothers — indicates a "ugly shift,” he argues.

“There was a time when the maternal instinct of a woman would immediately pour out to the murdered children, not the clearly disturbed mother,” says Rick.

“That’s a shift, and I think it’s an ugly shift, and it’s one that should gravely concern us.”

What’s behind this, he contends, is undoubtedly spiritual. He highlights a warning from the late evangelical pastor John MacArthur: “MacArthur said, ‘Unfortunately, we're in a time now where people don't even want the church to feed their mind. They want the church to feed their emotions.'”

But when emotions rule, we become “a lawless society,” says Rick.

“You can and should, no problem, have compassion for Lindsay Clancy, OK? But you also can demand justice for the three children she [allegedly] murdered. It's not one or the other,” he notes.

“We can't live in a civilized society when the way I feel about something trumps what the law calls for … and we're already there to a degree.”

This devolution into lawlessness, he warns, reeks of demonic influence.

“For us to empathize with Lindsay Clancy more than we empathize with the children that were [allegedly] murdered” is “exactly what the dark forces of the spiritual realm” are gunning for, says Rick, “and that’s a dangerous road to be on.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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