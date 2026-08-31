New ‘white pill’ comedy lands on BlazeTV with ‘Dusty Bluffs’

They’ve delivered the newspaper their entire lives, but they’ve never actually read it. Naturally, they’re now in charge of it.

On September 7, BlazeTV is heading to the tiny desert town of "Dusty Bluffs" with a brand-new original comedy series from the creators of "Agua Donkeys." The series follows MP and Jer, two lifelong paperboys who have pretty much everything they want: a newspaper route, plenty of time to hang out, and a comfortable routine they have absolutely no interest in changing.

That routine gets turned upside down when the editor of the Dusty Bluffs Gazette suddenly skips town, putting the only jobs MP and Jer have ever wanted in jeopardy. Rather than accept that their days slinging papers might be over, the boys decide to take matters into their own hands and run the newspaper themselves.

Welcome to Dusty Bluffs

Armed with overconfidence and an impressive ability to misunderstand almost everything happening around them, MP and Jer find themselves navigating a job they know virtually nothing about.

But "Dusty Bluffs" is about more than the boys’ unlikely career move. The series builds its comedy around the eccentric residents of their tiny desert town, awkward conversations, and everyday situations that have a tendency to become much more complicated whenever MP and Jer are involved.

The premiere wastes little time introducing that world. As the boys make their way around town, even the most ridiculous encounters are treated with complete sincerity. MP and Jer’s understanding of what’s happening is often very different from reality, but their unwavering confidence rarely seems to suffer as a result.

Now responsible for covering the people and stories of Dusty Bluffs, MP and Jer are about to become much more involved in their hometown than they ever intended.

A different kind of BlazeTV original

Dusty Bluffs is part of BlazeTV’s growing lineup of original programming, giving subscribers even more to watch alongside the shows, personalities, and commentary they already know.

It’s also a chance to do something a little unexpected. With Dusty Bluffs, BlazeTV is bringing subscribers an original scripted comedy built around memorable characters, a bizarre little town, and a sense of humor all its own.

For current subscribers, Dusty Bluffs is included with their BlazeTV subscription. For everyone else, the premiere offers another reason to see what’s new on the platform.