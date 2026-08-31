Ob-gyn defends mom who allegedly murdered her 3 kids

A board-certified ob-gyn has joined the chorus of mothers praising and defending Lindsay Clancy online, posting a video telling the mother who allegedly murdered her three children that she didn’t “know what else [Clancy] could have done.”

“Hi, Lindsay. I’m Dr. Sterling. I don’t even know if you’re allowed to watch videos like this. If someone can show it to you, I don’t know. But I want you to know that I believe you,” Dr. Noa Sterling said in the video posted to social media.

“From my perspective as an ob-gyn, I believe that you were over-functioning throughout your entire postpartum period. I am blown away by how hard you were working to get better while also working as a mom,” she continued.

“I’ve got three kids. I know how much work it is even when you are mentally well. It’s so hard to take care of three kids. ... Hindsight’s 2020, but I don’t know what else you could have done,” she added.

“‘I don’t know what else you could have done other than [allegedly] murdering your three children?’” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments in disbelief.

“One of the things is not [allegedly] murdering your three children. That’s one of the things that she could have done is not [allegedly] kill her kids,” he adds.

Sterling went on to say that Clancy has “galvanized us women in a really powerful way.”

“And I’m not quite ready to tell my story yet. When I eventually do, it’s going to be because you came first, and you showed all of us that we can be honest and can be real about what we experience as mothers,” she said.

“Thank you for [allegedly] killing your kids?” Gray asks, shocked.

“So she’s galvanized a movement to murder children?” executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in, adding, “She says she’s a mother of three. If I’m her kids, I know I’m changing the locks is what I’m doing.”

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