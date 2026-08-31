Trump's DOJ exposes how the Biden FBI didn't stop targeting Catholics even after getting caught

The Biden FBI targeted adherents of what it dubbed "traditionalist Catholicism" and suggested in a widely distributed internal assessment that certain Catholic beliefs were linked to violent extremism and criminal activity.

Although a whistleblower exposed the bureau's abuse of counterterrorism tools to smear Catholics and adherents of the Society of St. Pius X in 2023, some in the Biden FBI continued on with the project, according to a new report from the Justice Department's Weaponization Working Group.

'History will rightly judge the Richmond Catholic Memo as a grave failure.'

"The Richmond Memo was a clear abuse of power, targeting conservative and religious beliefs disfavored by agents of government who lacked necessary oversight," said Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward Jr. in a statement released Thursday. "No more."

The investigation

The FBI's assessment smearing members of a Catholic sect and certain Catholics with socially conservative views as potential extremists was the outgrowth of a Richmond field office investigation into an individual identified as "Target 1" in the new report but revealed to be Xavier Louis Lopez through the footnotes.

Lopez was on the FBI's radar due to his alleged "violent and racially motivated ideology" posts online, assault of police officers, and espousal of "violent, racial views" in state prison following a felony vandalism conviction.

After his release from state prison in June 2021, Lopez — who last year was sentenced to over eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing Molotov cocktails — began attending a chapel affiliated with the Society of St. Pius X, a group that the Vatican declared schismatic in July.

According to the new DOJ report, in November 2022, the FBI reached out twice to the priest who oversaw the chapel and grilled him about Lopez's religiosity, political beliefs, and involvement in the chapel. After the priest finally signaled that he could not "violate" the relationship he had with the people of his church and said, "I don't want to be involved," the FBI launched an investigation into the priest and his chapel.

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Upon discovering that the priest's uncle was himself a priest ordained by the late British Bishop Richard Williamson, the leader of an SSPX breakaway group who was convicted in Germany of Holocaust denial, the FBI expanded its investigation to the uncle.

The FBI ramped up its surveillance of the two SSPX priests, tracking their movements and scrutinizing credit card details. The uncle's phone was even searched at Boston Logan International Airport to determine his "level of contact with his nephew, Priest 1," said the report.

Days after the Boston Field Office surveilled the uncle and a travel companion, former FBI special agent Kyle Seraphin leaked the internal assessment — commonly referred to as the Richmond Catholic Memo.

The memo

In late 2022, FBI intelligence analysts cooked up a memo about the supposed "increasing intersection of rad-trad (radical-traditional) Catholics and DVEs [domestic violent extremists]" despite acknowledging elsewhere that there was insufficient evidence to point to any such increase.

At the time, analysts could identify only two potentially relevant cases elsewhere in the nation — one of which concerned a dead subject in Oregon and the other pertaining to an SSPX-linked subject who moved to Wisconsin. That was evidently enough for the FBI bad actors to presume there must a pattern and to create a document suggesting as much.

The Richmond Catholic Memo was developed partly on the basis of information from the Portland field office, which was apparently heavily reliant on an Anti-Defamation League "dossier"; a proposed paragraph from the Milwaukee field office; the Richmond field office's investigation into the two priests; and intelligence from a foreign law enforcement agency.

The FBI analysts also relied on several politically biased sources including the Atlantic, Salon, and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Around this time, the FBI built a presentation titled "Traditionalist Catholicism Overview," in which agents identified various core beliefs supposedly held by potentially extremist Catholics and SSPX members — including support for the Traditional Latin Mass, isolationism, conservative family values, and "hardline positions on abortion, LGBTQ matters, [and] interreligious dialogue," according to documents included in the DOJ report.

Justice Department

In this particular presentation, the FBI suggested that "radical-traditionalist Catholicism" was not limited to sects that have rejected the authority and/or legitimacy of the pope but included some "Canonically Regular" groups formally approved by the Vatican and "in full communion with mainline Catholic Church."

Despite vague definitions, a dearth of evidence, and a reliance on biased sources, the FBI's Richmond Catholic Memo confidently asserted:

FBI Richmond assesses the increasingly observed interest of [racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists] in [radical-traditionalist Catholic] ideology almost certainly presents opportunities for threat mitigation through the exploration of new avenues for tripwire and source development. FBI Richmond makes this assessment with high confidence based on FBI investigations, local law enforcement agency reporting, and liaison reporting, with varying degrees of corroboration and access.

The memo, which is dated Jan. 23, 2023, also concern-mongered about the supposed threat posed by traditionalist Catholics ahead of the 2024 election and suggested that legislation and judicial decisions related to abortion, immigration, affirmative action, and LGBT "protections" might serve as "catalyzing events."

Justice Department

Shameless

The DOJ report released Thursday highlighted the bureau's various attempts at damage control after Seraphin leaked the memo to the public on Feb. 8, 2023, including the decision by FBI leadership to delete the memo from its files. However, this deletion was not immediate — and staff continued to work on the project.

Citing correspondence between FBI intelligence analysts, the DOJ report noted that the memo remained accessible for weeks and was accessed by "19 intelligence analysts from 13 field offices, along with four agents and two task force officers from two field offices, three senior intelligence analysts from three different field offices, and a Chief Division Counsel from another field office."

Not only was it accessed after the deletion order, but "one of the original drafters" of the memo "continued workshopping it," said the new DOJ report.

In an internal FBI email dated March 17, 2023, an intelligence analyst said that the analyst "spent today tinkering with" the domain perspective and had made "major changes."

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Justice Department

The individuals behind the memo at the Richmond field office, at least one of whom continued to work on the project despite public outrage, received little discipline under the previous administration.

The FBI's Inspection Division reviewed the creation and approval process behind the memo and concluded both that it "erroneously equated the ideology of domestic terrorism (DT) subjects who self-identified as ‘Radical Traditional Catholic’ ('RTC') with [racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist] ideology, without sufficient support" and that the memo "failed to consider the potential bias and credibility of open-source information" upon which it relied, the DOJ report said.

The Inspection Division also determined that the drafters of the memo demonstrated a lack of "professional judgment and failed to adhere to FBI standards," the report added.

Following these findings, the leadership of the Richmond field office said in July 2023 that the "people involved didn't deserve this" and blasted the whistleblower as "cowardly." The drafters of the memo and others involved ultimately "received positive feedback in their performance reviews," the new DOJ report said.

Accountability

The DOJ did not mince words in the conclusion to its report: "The Federal Bureau of Investigation is entrusted with the solemn responsibility of protecting the First Amendment rights of all Americans. History will rightly judge the Richmond Catholic Memo as a grave failure of the FBI Richmond Field Office to uphold that responsibility."

The Trump Justice Department has made abundantly clear that those responsible for this weaponization of law enforcement against Catholic Americans have met some consequence.

"This Department of Justice will not tolerate a weaponized bureaucracy that chills First Amendment activity," said Attorney General Todd Blanche. "The individuals who developed the Richmond Domain Perspective are no longer with the Department, and our working group’s efforts to investigate weaponization under the previous administration will continue."

After firing multiple employees tied to the memo in June, FBI Director Kash Patel underscored that "this FBI will never infringe on religious freedom."

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