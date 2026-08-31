THIS is what the coward left does when it can't get under Trump's skin

If they can’t get Trump, they’ll go after the people around him. That’s the conclusion Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck is drawing as he examines the media firestorm surrounding Natalie Harp — the Trump aide nicknamed the “human printer.”

Harp hasn’t done anything controversial outside of being a loyal aide, but that didn’t stop Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) from setting off a firestorm by mocking her in a speech.

“And while the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings,” Ossoff said, pausing for the crowd’s laughter.

“He golfs and trades stocks. See, he doesn’t want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar,” he added.

“Notice how the crowd goes wild when he mentions Natalie Harp?” Glenn asks.

“He didn’t say affair. He didn’t say mistress. He didn’t say anything a fact-checker could grade. He just said her first name and said it, you know, the way you’d say something about a man’s girlfriend,” he says.

“Seventy-two hours later, Slate was running a headline asking whether the president of the United States is sleeping with his executive assistant,” he continues. “The Daily Beast published her private letters. CNN counted her tweets from five years ago. The Guardian ran two separate pieces. The New Republic, a writer there who once ran Obama’s social media accounts explained that she’s a danger to the republic.”

“The Washington Post flew a reporter to Nicaragua to interview her estranged brother who is, and I am not making this up, an actual Sandinista. Che Guevara books on the bookshelf, an FSLN flag on the wall, and that’s who they use as a character witness against her,” he adds.

Harp had stage-2 bone cancer in her mid-20s and has said publicly that “doctors offered her opioids and disability, do not resuscitate paperwork,” and a “conversation about dying with dignity.”

However, because of the left’s attack on her, Snopes has had to publish a fact-check on whether or not her cancer was real.

“They went after whether she was sick or not,” Glenn says, disgusted.

“She’s not a security threat. She’s not a scandal ... and she’s being taken apart on national television for the crime of standing too close because they can’t get him,” he adds.

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