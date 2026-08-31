Democrat portrays herself as working-class waitress despite big money from Soros groups — and GOP says she hid it from voters

A Democrat running for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District is in hot water for seemingly hiding her connections to George Soros-funded political groups.

Rebecca Cooke told voters she is a working-class outsider who worked as a waitress and entrepreneur, but she delayed the release of the financial disclosures about the money she got from Soros groups.

'Radical Rebecca Cooke is a paid political operative for far-left liberals and wants to push their socialist agenda.'

Cooke released the information two days after winning the Aug. 11 Democratic primary, after applying for an extension with the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives in April.

The disclosure indicated that from January 1, 2025, to July 14, 2026, she received at least $5,000 from two left-wing organizations funded by the George Soros Open Society organization: the Third Way and the Pipeline Fund.

Cooke is not required to release the exact amount she received, but only to indicate a range of the value of the money.

A spokesperson for the Third Way told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the organization had paid Cooke $30,000 for "a project focused on elevating the voices and concerns of working-class Americans that have too often been missing from the rooms where decisions are made."

A spokesperson for the Pipeline Fund would confirm only that Cooke worked for the organization.

"We can confirm Rebecca Cooke worked as a contractor for the Pipeline Fund in 2025 to help advance our mission of building a reflective democracy where working-class people, women, people of color, and other underrepresented communities are fully supported to run for office and advance the needs of their communities," the spokesperson said to the Sentinel.

National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Zach Bannon blasted Cooke in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Radical Rebecca Cooke is a paid political operative for far-left liberals and wants to push their socialist agenda. Commie Cooke may fit in at [a] Soros-funded consulting firm, but she is far too extreme to represent Western Wisconsin," he said.

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden (Wis.) also vehemently criticized Cooke for hiding the financial information from voters.

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"For months, Democrats and Republicans across the 3rd District called on Cooke to release her financial disclosures. She had every opportunity to be transparent with voters. Instead, she chose to keep them hidden until after the primary," he said in a news release.

Cooke said in a statement to the Journal Sentinel that the disclosure proved her claims about being a working-class American.

"I’ve always worn multiple hats to make ends meet and, in addition to waitressing, I worked on two projects related to getting more working-class people to run for office and conducted research for an organization about how to better connect with working-class voters," read an email from Cooke.

"There are unique challenges to running for office as a working-class person with an hourly wage job and a full-time campaign schedule," she added. "For example, I’m one of the thousands of people in this district who can’t afford health insurance. I’ve been proud to help make it easier for the next generation of working-class leaders to step up and take our fight to Washington, D.C."

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