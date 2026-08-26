Soros-backed DA vows to 'blow up' White House ballroom, calls Trump a 'pain in the a**'

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) amped up his rhetoric against President Donald Trump and his White House ballroom in a speech at a national monument.

Krasner, who won office thanks to a massive donation by left-wing financier George Soros, called the president a "pain in the ass" on Tuesday and vowed to blow up the ballroom.

'The man himself is the embodiment of hate. He is the embodiment of ignorance. He is the embodiment of depriving people of their vote and their education.'

The DA was speaking at the 24th annual Commiseration at the President's House, a National Park monument and the site of a bitter feud between the city and Trump over an exhibit on slavery.

"There is a beautiful time coming. This memorial will be here!" said Krasner.

"But let me tell you what will not be here. There will not be a ballroom. There will not be a ballroom."

He also claimed that Trump would not prevail on putting his name onto the Kennedy Center for the Arts.

"In about 10 or 15 years, we are all going to be sitting here with smiles on our faces," he continued.

"And I'm going to have a paperweight sitting on my desk. And do you know what that paperweight's going to be? It's going to be a piece of the ballroom after we all blow it up, that's what it's gonna be."

He went on to say pieces of the Trump's White House ballroom would be sold to the public in order to pay for the demolition.

Krasner also referred to the president as a "pain in the ass" before an audience member called Trump the devil.

"The man himself is the embodiment of hate. He is the embodiment of ignorance. He is the embodiment of depriving people of their vote and their education. That’s who he is."

Krasner also agreed that there was "some evidence" that the president is the devil.

RELATED: Philly DA warns Trump on election poll watchers: 'Break the law... I've got something for you.'

The dispute over a slavery exhibit at the national monument led to a court feud between city officials and the Trump administration. A federal court sided with the president in June, but activists have said they will continue the legal fight.

Soros donated nearly $1.7 million to Krasner's campaign coffers in 2017, and the liberal DA's actions in office have spurred condemnation and anger.

In January Krasner vowed to "hunt down" Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who break the law, and when a mass shooting took the lives of three people in his city, he blamed the National Rifle Association.

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