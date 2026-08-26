Why Trump felt the need to KNEECAP Oklahoma's Republican AG

President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Mike Mazzei in Oklahoma's GOP gubernatorial primary runoff, which evidently helped the former state senator over the finish line on Tuesday.

While the president's backing certainly had much to do with the politics and character of Mazzei — whom former Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, now Trump's Department of Homeland Security secretary, and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders had also endorsed — it appears to have also had much to do with the politics and character of Mazzei's unsuccessful opponent, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

'This is what Drummond, and his equally Liberal wife, Wendy, supported at levels that are shameful.'

A week ahead of the runoff primary election, the president explained his issues with Drummond. Trump called him a "FAKE Republican, who donated to SLEEPY Joe Biden, and the totally corrupt and anti-American 'Lincoln Project,' which is now in shambles because of their views on Open Borders, Men playing in Women’s Sports, and Transgender Mutilization of your Children."

Federal Election Commission records show that a $1,000 donation was made in Drummond's name to the Biden for President committee in August 2020. Matthew Parker, the chairman of the state AG's doomed gubernatorial campaign, claimed, however, that the contribution was made by Drummond's wife, Wendy, the Frontier reported.

According to a Sept. 4, 2020, email obtained by the Frontier, Wendy Drummond requested that ActBlue change the name on the contribution to hers. The Biden committee reportedly refunded Gentner Drummond the full amount four days later.

In a previous statement to Blaze News, Parker said: "The Biden contribution lie has been debunked repeatedly. Gentner Drummond gave nothing to Joe Biden. In fact, Gentner was one of President Trump’s largest Oklahoma donors. Repeating a lie doesn’t make it true."

RELATED: GOP Oklahoma governor candidate wants to stop voter ID and invites Dems to help — campaign says the clips are deceptive

Win McNamee/Getty Images

In September 2020, Wendy Drummond also donated $1,000 to the Lincoln Project, a group founded by George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, and Rick Wilson to "stem the damage [Trump] and his followers are doing to the rule of law, the Constitution, and the American character."

The Lincoln Project staged a white supremacy rally, bankrolled efforts to torpedo Trump-aligned Republicans, and churned out pro-Kamala Harris content, including the "Be a Man, Vote for a Woman" ad. The group largely imploded after its co-founder John Weaver was accused by over 20 young men of predatory sexual misconduct.

Trump noted further in his takedown, "This is what Drummond, and his equally Liberal wife, Wendy, supported at levels that are shameful and, frankly, that makes them both Radical Left Dumocrats."

In addition to faulting Drummond for blocking a proposed aluminum plant in Oklahoma, Trump noted that Drummond "stated publicly he had 'no opinion'" on Trump's 2021 impeachment and that Drummond "even SUED to BLOCK a religious based charter school strongly supported by my Administration — Very troubling for Educational Freedom, and an outright attack on Christianity!"

While it was clear from the post that Trump already had ample cause to champion Mazzei over Drummond in the Republican runoff, audio recording of Drummond's commentary about voter ID may have helped convince those still uncertain about his real political outlook.

In the audio recording, Drummond can be heard calling on Democrats and independents to help kill a pair of ballot questions that showed up on the Aug. 25 ballot. One of those questions would "require proof of identity to vote in any election authorized by law and conducted by a county election board or the State Election Board."

"We have to vote 'no' on both state questions," Drummond said in the recording.

Parker previously told Blaze News that the clips had been "stripped of context and selectively edited to manufacture a false narrative."

Drummond noted on Tuesday that the runoff "election comes down to trust," but evidently, not enough trust was on his side. With 99% of the ballots counted, Mazzei had 50.3% of the vote and Drummond had 49.7%.

The voter ID question also passed.

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