This company just bet billions on the singularity happening this year

Last week, a major Silicon Valley company placed a bet on the future looking unrecognizable.

Stripe announced that it had agreed to acquire OpenRouter, a platform that gives developers one interface for accessing more than 400 AI models from more than 80 providers. OpenRouter can route requests based on price, speed, reliability, and the complexity of the task. Instead of tying everything to one AI provider, developers can pick the model that makes the most sense for the job.

Humanity has not handed civilization over to a superintelligence.

The online payments giant has grown fast. Reuters reported that OpenRouter now serves more than 10 million developers and companies and processes more than 10 trillion tokens per day.

And Stripe is, apparently, paying a fortune for it. Neither company disclosed the purchase price. Axios reported that the deal was worth more than $8 billion, mostly in stock, while Reuters cited a source who also put it at just over $8 billion. So $8 billion is not an official number, but Stripe has clearly agreed to make a multibillion-dollar bet on the plumbing that connects businesses to AI models.

Why the enormous outlay? Not just because of the usual calculations of expected income and revenue. Stripe is gambling on a whole new world.

Rolling the dice

The company told investors that the beginning of this year marked the “singularity,” according to an investor letter obtained by Axios.

Stripe is not using the loaded term exactly the way science fiction writers traditionally have. Theirs is not a claim that some superintelligent machine woke up on New Year’s Day and left humanity in the dust. Stripe means something closer to an economic turning point, a moment when "thinking" machines have started changing old patterns fast enough that businesses need to operate differently going forward.

CEO Patrick Collison had already been talking this way months before the investor letter surfaced. At Stripe Sessions on April 29, Collison opened his keynote by calling it “day 119 of the singularity.” The next day, during a conversation with investors Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, Collison explicitly put the starting date at January 1.

Stripe thinks it can see the change in its own numbers. The company says it powers more than 5 million businesses, and businesses running on Stripe generated $1.9 trillion in total payment volume in 2025, up 34% from the previous year. It also has plenty of exposure to the AI boom. Stripe says 88% of the 2026 Forbes AI 50 use its infrastructure.

According to the investor letter reported by Axios, Stripe revenue grew 41% year over year during the first half of 2026, while free cash flow increased 43%. And now Stripe is putting serious money behind its theory.

RELATED: Is this shadowy startup to blame for Silicon Valley's scariest cyberattacks?

Jorm Sangsorn/Getty Images

The bet fits neatly with Stripe’s existing business. Stripe already sits between businesses and money, helping companies process payments, fight fraud, improve authorization rates, bill customers, and figure out how money should move. OpenRouter does something similar with AI usage.

AI companies may send millions of requests to different models, each with different capabilities, speeds, and prices. Using an expensive model for every task can burn cash. Using a cheap model for everything can produce lousy results. OpenRouter helps decide where those requests should go.

“Tokens are the central currency for companies building with AI,” Collison said in Stripe’s acquisition announcement. Currency is doing a little work there. Tokens are units of data processed by AI models, not actual money. But model usage can be one of the biggest expenses for a company building an AI product, and picking the right model for each request can directly affect whether the thing makes money.

Stripe wants to be in the middle of that too.

The ultimate hedge?

The deal also assumes there will not be one AI model that wins everything. OpenRouter is built for a world where businesses use several models and switch among them depending on the job. One may be better at coding. Another may be cheaper. Another may be faster. Another may handle a particular kind of reasoning better. If companies really do end up juggling models that way, routing all that traffic becomes a pretty good business.

None of this means the technological singularity has arrived in the traditional sense. Humanity has not handed civilization over to a superintelligence, and January 1 did not feel like some obvious dividing line for most people. Stripe’s claim is less dramatic than the name. It thinks AI has crossed from interesting new technology into something that is starting to change how businesses are created, how they operate, what they spend money on, and how they make money.

Maybe calling that “the" singularity is another instance of Silicon Valley getting carried away with itself. But Stripe has now agreed to spend somewhere around $8 billion, betting that the change underneath the hype is real. And when they bet, few expect them to miss.