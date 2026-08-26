Jason Whitlock: Target's blackface controversy may have been an inside job

Target is once again at the center of a culture-war firestorm after apologizing for a children's Halloween clown costume that resembles blackface and 19-century minstrel shows.

While Target immediately pulled their “Kids’ Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock isn’t convinced that it wasn’t an inside job.

“Who’s that outfit for? Who’s wearing that outfit? Is there any demand? Would anybody even know what they’re looking at?” Whitlock asks.

“Someone within Target wants DEI to return. So it’s not the CEO. It’s not the board. Or maybe it is a board member, who knows, but someone high up in Target wants DEI to return. Trust me, they have some LGBTQ soldiers and some BLM soldiers within Target high up who are irate,” he continues.

“Someone is orchestrating a hoax against Target from within Target,” he adds.

However, Dre Baldwin disagrees with Whitlock.

“I think that’s too much of an extrapolation,” he argues.

“I think this is just a Halloween costume. Somebody saw it. Someone within the racial grievance industry saw it. They found that picture to compare it to and said, ‘Hey, here’s racism.’ ... People who work in the racial grievance industry, as I call them, race hustlers, they go looking around for stuff like this because it gets a certain group of people excited,” he explains.

“It can lead to job offers, opportunities, etc. ... but I don’t think this was manufactured from within Target. I think it’s just a costume,” he continues, adding, “Somebody decided to see something in it that wasn’t there.”

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