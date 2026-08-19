Sophie Cunningham gets relentlessly booed in Canada — and shuts the haters down in the classiest way possible

Sophie Cunningham responded with style, grace, and domination after fans in Canada booed her relentlessly during the Indiana Fever game against the Toronto Temper Tuesday.

The star guard has come under fire after she made a powerful statement in support of women's sports and against biological males competing against females.

'I think that’s what sports is all about. You’re going to get boos. You’re going to get cheers.'

That may have been the impetus for the Canadian fans booing passionately whenever Cunningham got the ball during the WNBA matchup. Several viewers posted videos of the booing on social media.

Cunningham hit all three of her three-point attempts and helped the Fever defeat the Tempo, 101 to 95.

After the game, she was gracious in a postgame press conference and complimented the fans in the arena.

"I want to shout out the Tempo crowd and the city. I think we've had so much fun. It's my first time being in Canada. It's a lot of our first times being in Canada," Cunningham said unprompted.

"But the crowd was absolutely amazing, and, you know, I think that’s what sports is all about. You’re going to get boos. You’re going to get cheers," she added. "But just the fact that they're so passionate, they're loud, and they're putting on for the city, I think it's amazing."

In an on-court interview after the game, she also appeared to reference the controversy over transgender-identifying athletes.

"What a great environment for women's basketball. It was a hell of a crowd. It was a lot of fun to play in front of," she said.

When asked about her role among the "big three" scorers, she referenced girls playing sports again.

"I'm just here. I'm just here. Whatever the team needs of me, I'm going to do," she insisted.

"Like I said, I'm just going to come, have some fun. Maybe inspire some young girls to come beat me one day!"

RELATED: Black WNBA player blames 'white privilege' after ejection for hitting Sophie Cunningham

Cunningham's support for women athletes has led to some fans appearing at her games with signs thanking her for standing up against unfair competition.

This in turn has led to some angry responses from many, including the co-owner of the Seattle Storm, who cursed out two teenage girls at a game. She was later suspended and fined by the league.

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