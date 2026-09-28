NY Giants quarterback labeled 'insane' over pregame comments — almost no one knew he was quoting the Bible

Fans called New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston everything from crazy to a troll on Sunday, and they really couldn't figure out what he was trying to say.

Winston is known for being incredibly eloquent with his thoughts, but this time, he wasn't sharing his own words, and his comments seemingly went right over everyone's head.

'It's us doing, being doers, not speakers.'

Before the Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans, droves of fans were already reacting to yet another head-scratching interview from the Giants' new starting quarterback, something they've already become accustomed to.

CBS reporter AJ Ross was the one tasked with asking Winston about his game prep and his ability to carry the team as he stepped in for injured QB Jaxson Dart; but there is no way she expected the answer Winston gave.

"One thing that I do is forgetting those that is behind and reaching forward to what's ahead," Winston replied.

Fans were confused. The video was seen over 5 million times, but almost no one understood what the QB was trying to say.

One post called Winston's words "utter incoherence," while another said he was saying "insane things."

No, Winston wasn't trying and failing to sound "eloquent," as another fan put it. He was actually quoting Scripture.

Winston was relaying the message of Philippians 3:13, about Paul the apostle admitting he has not yet achieved perfection.

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Not everyone was pessimistic about Winston's pregame words though. Popular podcast "Bussin' with the Boys" labeled the Alabama native a "poet," while sports website OutKick called him a "national treasure."

Keith Malinak, producer of Blaze Media's "Pat Gray Unleashed," was one of the few who understood the message, relaying the passage to more readers.

Winston's unrelenting positivity has a way of resulting in some of the most entertaining — as well as some of the most confusing — interview segments, and he can often catch reporters off guard.

For example, when a CBS reporter asked him about how the weather might affect the game, Winston didn't give the most clear response.

"The circumstances, conditions, and facts, they don't matter," the 32-year-old replied. "It's us doing, being doers, not speakers."

With answers like that, it's not hard to see why fans have a difficult time determining when Winston is delivering biblical quotes or his own personal wisdom.

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Elsa/Getty Images

Following the 12-7 win over the Titans, Winston began his postgame interview by telling reporters he was "elated" to see his team close out the game.

"Praise God," Winston added.

Consistent questions followed about whether he feels replaceable, but Winston continuously made it clear to reporters how grateful he is to be in his position.

The truth is, most analysts are not confident in Winston's capabilities as a starting quarterback. With no touchdowns and just 229 passing yards in his first two games, criticisms have come quickly and in abundance.

As ESPN's Stephen A. Smith stated, there is a certain expectation of an eventual big mistake when Winston is in the game.

"Jameis Winston is more entertaining and more interesting in the pregame chatter about football than he is once he's behind center. That's the reality of the situation," he said.

The Giants play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 in what should be another winnable game. The Giants have many such games before the end of the calendar year.

Editor's note: This article has been edited after publication to specify that Keith Malinak is the producer of "Pat Gray Unleashed."



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