'You're like the most genuine dude': Comic Bert Kreischer gives hilarious, loving speech to Jameis Winston during Super Bowl

Comedian Bert Kresicher gave a laugh-out-loud yet emotional speech to NFL quarterback Jameis Winston while watching the Super Bowl in New Orleans, telling the athlete he had cherished the time they spent together.

Kreischer and Winston were hooked up with microphones for NFL on Fox while watching Super Bowl LIX, and their banter turned into a friendship throughout the show. The relationship didn't get off to the best start, however, as Winston wasn't exactly sure how to say Kreischer's name.

"What's up, everybody? We are sitting here in the NOLA, the Big Easy at Super Bowl 59. The biggest event in America. Sitting right next to Bert Kershaw. How do you pronounce your last name, Bert?" Winston asked.

"Bert Kreischer," the comedian responded, already laughing.

"Well, you need no introduction. You know what I'm saying?" Winston hilariously replied.

The two bonded over the course of the game, discussing the team's entrances and reacting to plays by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Soon, the pair found common ground over the fact they both have a tendency to become very emotional, with Kreischer then seemingly having a revelation about football in the United States.

"I get in these places, I realize, this is kinda like American church," Kreischer pontificated. "This is our Sunday spent here. It's as beautiful as the ... freaking Grand Canyon. But it's as large in it's the same thing. You know? I love these places."

Winston reciprocated, saying watching the production begin put him in an "emotional state."

"Just seeing how everybody was like ... all the cameras were powered up to watch them come out and take on the field, man. And you said it was like the Roman Coliseum matchup, bro. This is this game is about to be magical, bro."

Winston added, "We were just talking about where you store your treasures, they're also in your heart. ... But somebody gonna leave heartbroken."

'You've been an inspiration.'

Before the game ended, Kreischer opened up to the quarterback even more and hilariously told Winston that the favorite part of the game had been their new relationship.

"My favorite part of the weekend is this right here. I've had so much fun with you, man. It's so fun. You're so, you know, like, genuine people, and then there's genuine, genuine people. You're like the most genuine dude I've ever met."

Kresicher was not done and told the Cleveland Browns player how much he admired his discipline.

"You're not a talk-s***-behind-someone's-back kinda guy. You don't curse. You don't drink. You don't watch porn. You're a good, good, good guy. And I'm so not that person," the comedian added. "You've been an inspiration. You are a great person."

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

While it is unclear if alcohol fueled Kreischer's emotional rant, the two shared a tequila shot at the end of the game.

Kreischer has been a hit with football fans in recent years, even performing a punt, pass, and kick competition with other comedians in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl in 2024.

Winston, on the other hand, warmed up for the Super Bowl at New Orleans' famous Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar, where he searched for treasures and asked why a woman would bring her 16-month-old baby to a pirate bar.

