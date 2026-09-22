Chiefs head coach credits Taylor Swift for keeping Travis Kelce's energy levels up — in an unexpected way

What's enabling Travis Kelce to perform so well early this season?

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a couple of theories, and they are both providing results.

'Would he be out of shape and honeymooning the whole time and all that?'

Kelce has started the 2026 season on fire, and although it has only been two games, he's averaging the most receiving yards per game (86) since his 2020 season (94.4), which was his career high.

He's also put up the most yards per reception he ever has (14.3), so far.

The reasons for that, according to Reid, are equal parts Taylor Swift and Kelce's "rear end" — literally.

"Trav worked his tail off. That's the bottom line," he told reporters in a remote press conference on Monday.

Reid praised "the amount of work" Kelce has put in, as well as his "surrounding cast." Reid was seemingly referring to the people Kelce is surrounding himself with on a personal level, and that includes his new wife, Swift.

The coach said that everyone wondered whether Kelce would be exhausted at the start of the season following his recent wedding and subsequent honeymoon, asking, "Would he be out of shape and honeymooning the whole time and all that?"

Then Reid answered his own question, saying that Kelce is trying to keep up with his wife's energy levels.

"He works his rear end off, and I think Taylor [Swift], you're putting on four-hour shows, you've got to work hard, too. So I'm sure she kicks him in the butt a little bit there, too."

RELATED: Wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator allegedly shot by their son 'multiple times'

Again referring to Kelce working his tail off, Reid said the tight end has "really focused in on his body strength and his glutes and everything, you know, where you develop all the power and speed and maintain it."

The 68-year-old added, "I think he's done a good job in those areas, you know, where he's been able to maintain good explosiveness."

Players' tails seem to be top of mind for the Chiefs, with Kelce telling reporters after an overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts, "Guys were playing their tails off for the guys next to them, and that's why I love this team right now."

"We're in a zone right now where everybody's feeding off each other," Kelce continued, per KMBC News. "There was never a doubt that we were going to get that win."

RELATED: Muslim NFL players say they're confused after thousands of dollars in fines: 'I need answers'

Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images

Swift keeps herself in the news every time she shows up at a Chiefs game to support Kelce, and Sunday's game was no different.

The singer was recorded in the luxury suites at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, as she cheered on Kelce when he scored a touchdown in the first quarter.

"That's my husband!" she appeared to yell, pointing at her ring finger.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!