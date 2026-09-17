Charles Barkley defends WNBA, but says 'race' and 'sexuality' are behind Sophie Cunningham clashes

Charles Barkley says that "there's something going on with those women" in the WNBA.

The Hall of Fame player believes he has the answer as to why there is so much tension built up between the league's players, and race is definitely a factor.

'She said, "No, I'm protecting girls. No, no transvestites in the [W]NBA."'

Barkley compared conflicts in today's WNBA with the rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson in the 1980s, but he said that while some may have spotted "racial undertones" when those two went head-to-head, "there was always respect."

The same can't be said for WNBA players like DiJonai Carrington, Barkley said.

Barkley called it "stupid on her part" when Carrington made an X post that simply said, "White privilege," after a hard foul on WNBA star Sophie Cunningham got her penalized.

"That was a 100% mistake. It was a dirty play. Period," the former Phoenix Suns forward stated.

When it comes to Cunningham and her Indiana Fever teammate, perennial star Caitlin Clark, Barkley said plainly that the other WNBA players simply have a problem with them.

"Those girls do not like Caitlin Clark or Sophie Cunningham," Barkley told Michael Smerconish in an overlooked interview from late August.

"Whether it's race, sexuality, or whatever, there's something going on there. Because most of the time when you see something, it has something to do with Caitlin or Sophie. I think those other women in the WNBA don't like them," the 63-year-old went on.

"I think it has something to do with sexuality, race, and jealousy," he concluded.

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When probed, Barkley was consistent in that he felt all three attributes contributed to a strong disdain for Cunningham and Clark, but he said he didn't know how to "break up the percentages" between the issues.

"There's something going on with those women. Period. ... They're either jealous [or it's] sexuality or race."

While at times Smerconish tried to lead Barkley away from the apparent harsh truths, the former player refused to pull any punches with the WNBA, which he admitted to being a fan of.

Transgender controversy

Barkley's respect for the league did not stop him from vehemently stating that he thinks it should be for women only. Even after he said that he respects the gay and transgender communities, Barkley stated that no man, regardless of how much surgery he has, should be welcomed into the league.

Barkley also placed blame on the WNBA itself for not immediately shutting down the notion that a transgender athlete — a male — could play against the female ballers.

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Tara Walton/Getty Images

"Under no circumstances do I think men should play against women," Barkley said.

"I can't believe people got mad at [Cunningham] for telling the truth. She said, 'No, I'm protecting girls. No, no transvestites in the [W]NBA.'"

The timing of Barkley's interview allowed for several other of his predictions to marinate, particularly his claim that the negative press has not garnered positive results for the WNBA:

"They're not having a great year," he stated.

In that vein, Barkley further suggested that no one would be talking about the WNBA when the NFL season starts, which is now heading into its second week.

Barkley piled onto that claim by asking, "When's the last time you heard something positive about the WNBA? I can't even remember."

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