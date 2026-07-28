Wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator allegedly shot by their son 'multiple times'

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was absent from the team's practice Monday after his son was arrested for allegedly shooting his mother at their Virginia home.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at an Ashburn residence just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday when they found 57-year-old Mia Bieniemy shot several times, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

'We have to go through an entire investigation to determine where everybody was, what they did, what prompted it, and how it all transpired.'

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling, CBS News reported. He was being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, the news network added.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The sheriff's office confirmed to CBS News that Mia Bieniemy called 911 to report the shooting.

"I'll just say she was shot multiple times, and we have to go through an entire investigation to determine where everybody was, what they did, what prompted it, and how it all transpired," Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman told WJLA-TV. "We're conducting that investigation right now."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the incident with reporters after practice Monday.

"Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy and his family, thoughts and prayers are with them," he said.

"I can't get into details on it, but things happen sometimes, and Eric will work through it. He's got a great support group here as a family, as needed. And then we'll just let time take care of it from there," Reid added. "Mia is stable, which is a plus, and so is Eric Junior, and that's all important."

Reid went on to call Mia Bieniemy a "saint" and a "special person."

RELATED: Toxicology completed for 3 dead Chiefs fans found dead in Kansas City; fentanyl and cocaine reportedly found

Eric Bieniemy served as Kansas City's offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022. He spent the 2023 season as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, the 2024 season as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins, and the 2025 season as the running backs coach for the Chicago Bears, CBS News said.

The suspect is scheduled in court on Aug. 31.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!