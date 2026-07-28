'Surprise! I had a baby!' Liz Wheeler welcomes third daughter

When BlazeTV’s Liz Wheeler isn’t traveling for speaking engagements, writing books , or hosting “The Liz Wheeler Show,” she can usually be found hanging out with her family — which just grew!

On July 27, the glowing mom posted on X that she and her husband were just hours away from welcoming their third child into the world.

“By the time you see this video, I will have given birth to my third child,” she excitedly revealed, displaying her baby bump.

Liz then shared that she is having a third daughter.

“I grew up with sisters — lots of sisters — and I know that it is such a wonderful gift for my girls ... to have sisters,” she beamed.

Her husband fully shares her excitement.

“My husband is such a wonderful girl dad. ... He teaches them how to garden, how to build fish tanks, how to wrestle, how to read, and he also always has time to play house with them because they’re little girls, and they’re obsessed with baby dolls. And he loves the cards they make him that are covered with pink heart stickers, and he loves to twirl them in their pretty dresses,” Liz gushed.

“Pray for us if you will as we begin life as a family of five.”

To her fans and followers, Liz promised that she has not left them high and dry for the next 12 weeks while she’s on maternity leave.

“I filmed stuff ahead of time for you ... and man, we have some good ones. I’ve actually been dying to tell you about some of them,” she laughed.

“The second thing is we are launching a clips channel ... I know a lot of you request not just the full-length episodes but the shorter videos, but we can’t do that on our regular channel without getting penalized in the algorithm,” she continued, noting that the new clips channel is already up and running and ready for subscribers.

While Liz steps away to bond with her newest daughter, her pre-filmed episodes and new clips channel will keep fans covered until she returns.

Here’s to Liz, her husband, and their three precious girls!

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