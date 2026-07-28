Man accused of horrific sex crime against child tries — and FAILS — to squeak by CBP

Federal law enforcement under the Trump administration is working diligently to keep dangerous foreign elements out of the country and to ensure that dangerous homegrown elements stay off American streets.

Aiding in this effort, which has coincided with a historic drop in border crossings and murders, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio port of entry earlier this month nabbed a man wanted in Texas in connection with a brutal crime against a child.

'This arrest highlights the critical role CBP plays in protecting the most vulnerable among us.'

On July 15, CBP officers on the Del Rio International Bridge flagged a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Juan Manuel Gomez, an American citizen, for secondary inspection.

Officers ran Gomez's biometrics through law enforcement databases and discovered that he had an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child, which had been issued by the Val Verde County Sheriff's Office in Del Rio.

The Del Rio Police Department took custody of the alleged sex offender and sent him on his way to the Val Verde Correctional Facility.

Liliana Flores, port director for Del Rio Port of Entry, said in a statement to Blaze News, "This arrest highlights the critical role CBP plays in protecting the most vulnerable among us."

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"The apprehension of individuals wanted for heinous crimes, such as the sexual assault of a child, underscores our dedication to public safety and our collaborative efforts with law enforcement partners to protect our communities," added Flores.

In addition to nabbing suspected citizen criminals like Gomez, CBP has also intercepted over 5,648 criminal noncitizens so far this fiscal year, 75 of whom had previous convictions for sexual offenses.

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