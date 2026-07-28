Katy Perry is FUMING at Trump team for using her song in pro-military post

Liberal pop star Katy Perry lashed out at the White House for using one of her songs in a social media post celebrating the lethality of the U.S. military.

Perry said she did not condone the use of her song in a post on the X platform.

'My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare.'

"I am deeply appalled and angry to see 'Firework' used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes," she wrote on Saturday.

"I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it. I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments," she added. "To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for."

The nine-second video appears to show unclassified videos from the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran with Perry's lyrics in the background.

"Iran has been warned," the caption on the video reads.

While Perry can object to the use of her songs, she has zero recourse to stop it. Perry sold the rights to her music catalog to Litmus Music in 2023 for a reported sum of $225 million. The "Firework" song was included in that sale.

RELATED: 'Disgusting and inhumane': Pop singer furious that her song was used by White House 'to incite violence'

Perry has been open about her liberal political opinions in the past and has recently acknowledged dating the former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare," Perry concluded.

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