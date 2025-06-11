Katy Perry drops weird post in support of ICE rioters and gets nailed with a history lesson

Pop singer Katy Perry posted a statement of support for the protests against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Los Angeles, but many found it to be lacking historical accuracy.

Perry appealed to the original name of the city of Los Angeles in order to suggest that the protests were justified in light of its founding by settlers in the 1700s.

'She tweeted this from her mansion. ... Far away from areas impacted by mass illegal immigration.'

"Los Angeles — a place that literally began as El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Ángeles de Porciúncula, founded by Mexican settlers in 1781," she wrote on Instagram. "This was once Mexican land, and the people being targeted today are often descendants of those who have lived here for generations — or who came seeking safety, work, and dignity."

She added, "It's more than infuriating — it's a deep injustice. How can a city built on Mexican labor, Mexican history, and Mexican culture turn around and criminalize the very people who shaped it?"

There was at least one major problem with Perry's retelling of history — Los Angeles was founded by Spaniards and not Mexicans directly. Many online ripped into the pop star for the ahistorical message.

"A reminder that Hollywood airheads are just that. Clueless #KatyPerry, or her media flack, doesn't know that in 1781, there was no such thing as Mexico. It was New Spain (the Virreinato de Nueva España), part of the Spanish Empire," responded former diplomat Alberto Miguel Fernandez.

"What about the native Americans who were living there??? Is it okay they were subjugated by Spain then?? oh wait!" replied another critic.

"She tweeted this from her mansion, as she sits wearing a robe and drinking fine champagne. Far away from areas impacted by mass illegal immigration," read another response.

Others pointed out that Perry herself had her own sordid history of allegedly displacing people from their property, including an elderly veteran as well as a convent of nuns.

"Also, isn’t Katy Perry basically famous for evicting people from houses she wants to buy lol," replied writer Emily Zanotti.

Perry was praised for the posts in an article from Rolling Stone, which skipped over the historical inaccuracy of the post as well as the online opposition to her message.

