Los Angeles ‘apostle’ goes viral for dramatic exorcisms — but there’s a dark side of her ministry people are missing

Kathryn Krick is the head pastor of Five-Fold Church in Los Angeles. As a self-proclaimed apostle, she has built a large social media following through viral videos of her deliverance ministry.

Many clips of Krick’s “deliverances” capture events that are often described as shocking, including people convulsing, screaming, shaking, and falling to the ground. In some cases, demons supposedly speak through the person being delivered, using alternate voices and admitting defeat. Testimonies include claims of instant freedom from mental health struggles, suicidal thoughts, addictions, and eating disorders, among others.

But BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey isn’t convinced Krick’s ministry is as honest as it claims to be. On this episode of “Relatable,” Allie dives into Krick’s complicated background and the “three main distinctives” of her ministry that concern her: Krick’s “self-proclaimed title of apostle,” “her theatrical exorcisms and healings,” and “her guaranteeing spiritual blessings for financial donations.”

Background

After first pursuing careers in acting and electronic dance, Krick was launched into deliverance ministry when she attended a “healing, anointing, and impartation conference in L.A. led by Tanzanian minister [and] self-proclaimed prophet GeorDavie,” who Allie says “built a following around claims of miraculous healings, deliverance from demons, while also cultivating a lavish lifestyle, a very successful business empire, and an extensive media presence in Tanzania.”

Apparently during that conference, GeorDavie “called Krick out from the crowd by name, delivered a personal prophecy to her telling her that she had been chosen to become an apostle of Jesus Christ who would reach the nations and through whom God would perform many miracles,” Allie recounts.

Krick then embarked on her apostolic journey, claiming GeorDavie as “ her spiritual father .” Even though the charismatic preacher has been “accused of sexual misconduct, with multiple women alleging that he propositioned them for sex, according to Christian Post ,” Krick, Allie says, fiercely defends him, telling anyone who criticizes or questions him, “Get behind me, Satan!”

Even though her ministry started small, viral social media posts of her performing “miracles” has allowed her church to grow into a mega-congregation and her social media following to swell to “2.5 million followers.”

Apostolic calling

Because “the apostles were personally chosen by Christ,” Allie believes the age of the apostles is over. The idea that God has restored the offices of apostle and prophet to lead the current church, however, comes from a movement called the “New Apostolic Reformation.”

“This is the belief that in order to have any sort of revival, in order to be legitimate Christianity ... we must have modern-day apostles and prophets that are basically self-appointed [to] lead us into that revival. It must look, according to this loosely associated group of people, like Kathryn Krick,” Allie explains.

She notes that the New Apostolic Reformation treats the “biblical cannon [as] a limitation on what we must be and do,” which is why she rejects it and the ministries that flow from it.

Theatrical ‘deliverances’

While Allie believes that Christ delivers believers from death, Satan, and sin, she is highly skeptical of “deliverance ministries” that promise freedom from demonic spirits, sin strongholds, and other ailments.

“Typically, deliverance ministries are predicated on the idea that it must be convulsion; it must be seizing; it must be this kind of theatrical ... performance,” she says.

Allie then plays several viral clips of Krick’s “deliverances.” In the first, a woman supposedly possessed by a demonic spirit convulses and falls to the ground, screaming, “No, she is mine!” as Krick commands the spirit to leave. In the second, Krick, counting down from three, commands all evil spirits to detach from a man, who flops around on the stage, even after the “deliverance” is over. A third clip captures her blowing into a microphone, flailing her arms at a crowd of people who seem to be dramatically blown back as she passes.

“Also, we see the same people being delivered over and over again in her videos. She has actually been exposed for ‘healing’ the same people repeatedly,” Allie adds, citing an article that “compiled these different examples of the same people in different events being exorcised.”

She then plays several Krick videos that seem to feature the same people supposedly being delivered from demons over and over again. “I guess you could say they were exorcised of a demon and then the next night they were, you know, already possessed again. ... We don’t see examples of that kind of thing happening in Scripture,” Allie says, speculating that these repeaters are actually people who have been “tapped to continue to come back to these events to make it seem extremely sensational.”

Seed sowing

Another issue Allie takes with Krick’s ministry is her encouragement to “sow seeds of faith” or, in other words, “to give money to her ministry with the expectation that doing so will release God’s blessings.”

“Seed faith teaching is part of the broader prosperity gospel, which teaches that God intends believers to experience health and material wealth in this life, and actually that is a guarantee of having the right kind of faith and sufficient faith in God — even though that is the opposite of what Jesus teaches over and over again, the opposite of the experience of the disciples and the apostles,” Allie explains.

“Krick teaches that while we can pray for deliverance, it may not come unless that financial seed is sown, unless you are donating to her ministry,” she adds.

She then plays a video of Krick giving her seed-sowing spiel.

“If you were delivered today, I encourage you to sow a special seed to seal this deliverance, as it says in Psalms that every covenant there is a sacrifice and when every covenant’s made. So, there’s a new covenant of freedom that God’s made with you today, so sow this seed,” she says in the clip.

In another video, Krick speaks to a mother whose young son is writhing on the ground supposedly due to a demonic attack. Krick tells her, “God is going to free him completely. ... Sometimes it’s not just about commanding the demons, but there’s other keys that need to be unlocked, and one of them is to sow seeds.”

When the mother reveals that she’s been tithing 10% of her wages, Krick responds with, “God’s saying more because 10% is what’s God’s, so now we need to sow specifically for his deliverance.”

“And even when God puts on your heart to even sow a seed right now online or something, you know, like, right now, this is what God wants you to do,” she added.

“She needs to give more than 10% of her tithe in order for her son to be healed, and some deliverance is more complicated than the others. Chapter and verse. ... Where do you see that?” Allie asks skeptically.

“These people who are teaching false things, they are betting that you don’t read your own Bible. They are betting upon your ignorance. They are using their supposed apostolic authority to make you ignorant of what the word of God says so that you continue to go to them as your only source of truth and healing.”

To hear more of Allie’s in-depth breakdown, check out the full episode above. To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.