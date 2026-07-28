Assimilate or hit the brakes

Immigration remains one of the defining questions of American politics because it forces a nation to answer fundamental questions about itself. Who belongs, who may enter, and what obligations do newcomers assume?

America is undeniably a nation shaped by immigrants. Yet acknowledging that history does not require abandoning the principles that made immigration successful in the first place. The United States became a destination because those who came entered a constitutional republic with laws, institutions, and a distinct civic culture.

The first obligation of any immigration system is control of the border. Enforcement cannot depend upon which political party occupies the White House.

A serious immigration policy begins with a simple proposition: Immigration should strengthen the country.

America faces demographic challenges, an aging population, and increasing pressure on entitlement programs. Productive immigrants who enter legally, work, pay taxes, and contribute to economic growth can help ease those burdens.

At the same time, immigration policy exists primarily to benefit American citizens, not employers seeking cheaper labor. Large inflows of low-skill labor can place downward pressure on wages and strain public resources.

America is not simply an economy or a geographic territory. It is a constitutional nation built upon individual liberty, equal justice under law, religious freedom, private property, free speech, and limited government.

Recent elections in several American communities have also highlighted another reality often ignored in immigration debates. Immigration does not merely affect labor markets or public finances. Over time, it reshapes the electorate itself.

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The growing political influence of Muslim candidates in some local and state elections demonstrates how demographic change eventually becomes political change. In a constitutional republic, every citizen possesses the same right to vote, participate, and seek office regardless of religion. The relevant question is not faith, but whether elected officials support equal rights, constitutional government, and the civic norms that hold a diverse nation together.

The first obligation of any immigration system is control of the border. Enforcement cannot depend upon which political party occupies the White House.

Immigration succeeds when it serves the national interest. America should welcome those who enter legally, contribute productively, respect the Constitution, and seek to become part of the American nation.