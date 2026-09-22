MAGA-haters say 'Trump curse' hit Jaxson Dart with reportedly season-ending injury

The season of the New York Giants football team has seemingly ended after a devastating injury to the team's star quarterback, Jaxson Dart, during "Monday Night Football."

Dart was in great pain when he got tackled by linebackers Byron Young and Josiah Stewart in the opening drive of the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

'Everything...and I mean EVERYTHING...that trump touches turns to s***...'

He suffered an injury to his left knee and was pulled out of the game. Initially the injury appeared to be moderate, but sources indicated later that he may be out for the rest of the season.

While Giants fans were upset by the news, some critics of President Donald Trump gleefully blamed the injury on the "Trump curse." Dart had introduced the president at a rally in New York and expressed his support for the Republican in May.

"Jaxson Dart appears to be the latest victim of the Trump curse," responded an X user with pronouns in his profile.

"Everyone who sucks up to TRUMP pays!! Trump is POISON!! Hope Dart thought it was worth it!" said another critic.

"Jaxson Dart introduced Trump and this happens. Talk about the kiss of death smh," read one response.

"Everything...and I mean EVERYTHING...that trump touches turns to s***, including Dart. It's quite remarkable," said another.

"Just another example of Trump / MAGA destroying everything they touch?" asked one account.

"The Curse of Trump strikes again. Dart never should have attended the Trump rally and introduced him. Everything Trump touches is cursed. Live and learn the hard way kid," said another critic.

Others implied that Dart's own offensive line didn't protect him enough in order to get him back for his support of Trump.

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Young, the linebacker who tackled Dart, was far more civil in his response on social media.

"Never play to hurt anybody. I pray for a healthy recovery," he wrote and added a prayer emoji.

The Giants went on to lose the game to the Rams by a score of 6 to 28.

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