Florida female allegedly tries breaking into home before dawn; homeowner warns her that he's armed — but she won't go away

A Florida female allegedly tried breaking into a Leesburg home before dawn Tuesday, and the homeowner warned her that he was armed — and even fired a shot through his door — but the homeowner told police she just wouldn't go away.

Police responded to the residence in the 1600 block of Crest Avenue after reports of a female trying to break into a home, WESH-TV reported.

The female then reached through the broken window in an attempt to open the door from the inside, the station said.

The homeowner told police he repeatedly ordered the woman to leave the property and warned her that he was armed, the station said.

Police told WESH that the female continued trying to gain entry, and the homeowner fired a shot from his handgun through the door, which shattered a window in the door.

The female then reached through the broken window in an attempt to open the door from the inside, the station said.

With that, the homeowner fired a second time, striking the female, police told WESH, adding that she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The station said the shooting took place shortly before 5 a.m.

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According to WOFL-TV, details about the relationship between the homeowner and the female have not yet been released, and officials have also not shared the female's name or age.

Police are investigating the incident and working with the State Attorney's Office to determine if any criminal charges are appropriate, WESH said.

A spokesperson with the State Attorney's Office told WESH the review could take a few weeks or a few months, depending on evidence and information available.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to contact police at 352-787-2121, WESH added.

Leesburg is about 50 minutes northwest of Orlando.

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