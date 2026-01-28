'We will find you': Soros-backed district attorney vows to 'hunt down' ICE agents who violate law

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is getting fierce backlash after he made a threat to "hunt down" Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in a speech outside city hall.

Krasner, who was propelled into office with the financial aid of left-wing billionaire George Soros, compared the federal agents to Nazis before making his threat.

'The behavior of a psychopath with a badge.'

"This is a small bunch of wannabe Nazis. That's what they are," Krasner said to a cheering crowd. "In a country of 350 million, we outnumber them."

He said that he and other prosecutors were backing efforts to prosecute federal agents involved in two lethal shootings in Minnesota and another shooting in Arizona.

"If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades, we will find your identities," he added. "We will find you. We will achieve justice, and we will do so under the Constitution and the laws of the United States."

Krasner was at the rally to support proposed legislation that would ban ICE from utilizing property owned by the city and implement other restrictions on federal operations without a judicial warrant.

The White House responded to Krasner and called him a "seriously deranged individual" in a post on social media Wednesday. Others responded on social media to a video that cut out Krasner's appeal to the Constitution.

"Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, vowing to 'hunt down' ICE agents, is the behavior of a psychopath with a badge," responded Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Penn.) in part. "Year after year, he fails to prosecute the criminals who continue to plague the City of Brotherly Love."

"Will the media ask Dems to condemn?" replied White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Krasner previously threatened ICE agents with prosecution in Philadelphia after the lethal shooting of Renee Good.

"Oh no! Anyway," reads a mocking response from the Department of Homeland Security.

RELATED: Soros-backed DA will not file charges against college student who lethally stabbed homeless man caught robbing cars

Krasner's campaign for DA got a boost in 2017 totaling $1.7 million from Soros, who supports prosecutors with left-leaning criminal prosecuting policies.

Despite facing spirited criticism against his soft-on-crime policies, Krasner easily won re-election in November with support of 72.6% of the voters against a Republican opponent.

