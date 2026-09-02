Torpedoing justice? Woman arrested outside trial of accused killer mom Lindsay Clancy

Lindsay Clancy's triple murder trial remains unresolved after jurors failed to reach a verdict on Tuesday, their fourth day of deliberations.

While jurors determine whether to hold Clancy criminally responsible for strangling her three young children — 8-month-old Callan, 3-year-old Dawson, and 5-year-old Cora — there are outside forces apparently keen to apply additional pressure.

'She is a wonderful, wonderful person.'

Massachusetts State Police arrested 56-year-old Dawn Light outside the Plymouth Superior Court around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday and charged her with one count of intimidation of a witness, jurors, or person furnishing information in connection with criminal proceedings, a MSP spokesman confirmed to WCVB-TV.

While officials have yet to confirm whether the arrest was connected to the Clancy case, WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reported that sources informed her that "someone (who is not a media member) was arrested outside Plymouth Superior Court this afternoon, accused of filming jurors in Lindsay Clancy's trial. Jurors allegedly saw the filming happening."

MSP did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

If convicted on the intimidation charge, Light could face up to 10 years in state prison and/or a hefty fine.

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There has been a lot of commotion taking place outside the courthouse since Clancy's trial began.

Hundreds of women have gathered — in many cases wearing pink and in some instances carrying their children — in support of the defendant.

A woman identified as Hannah E., who traveled from Houston to Massachusetts to show her support, told CBS News on Tuesday that she had postpartum depression after her second child was born and that she "understand[s] what happened to Lindsay."

"I understand the course that she went and the way things affected her," said the Texas mother.

Lindsay's attorney, Kevin Reddington, told reporters that his client has received enough letters of support from sympathizers to fill three banker's boxes.

"She knows that there are people out there that have not judged her and know that she is a wonderful, wonderful person," said Reddington.