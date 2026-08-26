Female reporter caught mischievously smirking during Lindsay Clancy trial has smile wiped off her face

Lindsay Clancy of Massachusetts is being tried on three counts of first-degree murder in the January 2023 strangulation deaths of her children — 8-month-old Callan, 3-year-old Dawson, and 5-year-old Cora.

During the trial, hundreds of women have rallied outside the courthouse in support of the mother who allegedly admitted to killing her kids, while other women managed to find a seat inside the courtroom.

'Nothing to apologize for.'

Among those inside the courtroom on Monday was New York City-based gossip freelancer Brittany Romano.

Footage soon went viral showing Romano — who has previously contributed to Glamour and Teen Vogue, according to her website — grinning excitedly, winking, and leering flirtatiously at a camera during Clancy's trial.

Following the inappropriate display, Romano explained in a livestream that she "grew up with Lindsay" and had laughed in the courtroom because Clancy had looked at her, reported Newsweek.

Romano — who described the family home of the accused murderer as a "safe" space from her youth and posted a selfie with Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, last week — was swiftly met online with ridicule over her conduct in the courtroom.

Mike Davis, the founder and president of the Article III Project, stated, "The same leftist women who celebrate killing unborn babies up until the moment of birth now support mothers murdering their kids. Say it with me: Evil C**ts. They’ve earned that."

RELATED: Hundreds of women rally outside courthouse to show support for woman accused of murdering her 3 children

L-R: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe/Getty Images; Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

The eponymous host of "The Britt Mayer Show" tweeted, "Many of my sex have gone insane. Ironically, not the one who killed her kids, but the ones applauding her and smiling like a giddy school girl at her trial."

Amid backlash over what was widely regarded as, at the very least, inappropriate behavior on the part of Romano, Vanity Fair announced that it was cutting ties with the writer.

"We were interested in the prospect of a personal essay by Brittany Romano about her experience growing up with Lindsay Clancy," a spokesperson for Vanity Fair told the Boston Globe. "Yesterday, after clear conflicts with our editorial standards and processes, we informed Romano that we were not moving forward with her essay and informed the court that she is no longer credentialed by Vanity Fair."

Romano confirmed that after the video went viral, a member of the Vanity Fair team told her to "take the story elsewhere."

The gossip writer said in a lengthy statement on Instagram that "a smile is not a crime"; that she smiles when she's uncomfortable; and that she has "nothing to apologize for."

"For two years I have fought to cover the Lindsay Clancy case honestly, because at its center is a mother accused of killing her three children during postpartum psychosis, and because the conversation around her has spent that whole time swinging between calling her a monster and asking what actually broke insider her," continued Romano. "Women's mental health coverage was never a side note in that coverage, it was the whole point."

According to the gossip writer, her role in the courtroom was effectively to amplify Clancy's preferred narrative.

Romano noted that after Vanity Fair gave Patrick Clancy, the father of the slain children, "a platform to tell his version when this case first broke," she asked the publication "to rebalance the scales."

She did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!