Hundreds of women rally outside courthouse to show support for woman accused of murdering her 3 children

The fate of a Massachusetts woman who allegedly killed her three children in 2023 is being decided at court, but outside the courthouse, hundreds of women rallied to show their support for the defendant.

Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury has allegedly admitted to killing the children, ages 5, 3, and 8 months old, but a jury is deciding whether she should be found guilty of murder or exonerated over mental illness related to postpartum depression.

'Any one of us who have dealt with mental health, anxiety, depression, postpartum — I think we just know that any one of us could be sitting in her chair.'

The case has stirred a nationwide debate that led to the courthouse demonstration Thursday.

"I think that every one of us women believe that it could be any one of us," said Renee Kimball, who organized the event. "Any one of us who have dealt with mental health, anxiety, depression, postpartum — I think we just know that any one of us could be sitting in her chair."

The defense has argued that Clancy tried to seek treatment for mental illness and experienced depression and anxiety in the weeks before she allegedly killed the children. Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, has also claimed that overmedication exacerbated Clancy's mental illness.

The prosecution is seeking a murder conviction on the basis that she allegedly intentionally killed the children and should be held criminally responsible.

The women supporting Clancy wore pink to advocate for better availability of treatment for postpartum depression.

"I think that it's been so in the dark," said Louise Saunders of Reading. "As women, we're told to smile, and you know, it's natural to be a mom, so if you aren't really into it and you can't do it well with a smile, then you're not doing it right."

WBUR reported that some of the supporters cheered Reddington as a "fighter for women's rights."

He seemed to lean in to the role when speaking to the news media.

"I think that it shines a light on this issue," Reddington said Thursday. "I mean, when a woman is going through what so many people do, and they go to a doctor, and the doctor says, you know, 'Here, take this pill, take that pill, take this pill,' and then they basically treat them for 15, 20 minutes and send them on their way. It's just not right."

They also cheered for Clancy when she arrived at the courthouse.

Reddington basically seems to be trying to persuade the jury to reject murder charges based on what is commonly known as an insanity defense.

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Dozens of the pink-clad Clancy fans tried to get into court proceedings on Thursday, but many were turned away.

Others have argued that the support for Clancy downplays the evil that women can commit and makes postpartum depression and misogyny a scapegoat.

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