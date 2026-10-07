A dead scientist, quarantines, and a plague lab: Here we go again?

A researcher at a Russian plague laboratory is dead, dozens of people have reportedly been quarantined, and several hospitals have been shut down.

Naturally, people are starting to ask questions.

And BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau are a little concerned.

“Dozens have been quarantined after a researcher at a Russian plague laboratory dies of an unknown infection,” Stu says. “I will say, I don’t really want there to be Russian plague factories or observatories anymore.”

“No,” Dave agrees, “but what will be exciting is when we find out that our tax dollars have somehow been funding it.”

However, while dozens have been quarantined, Stu believes “it’s important to note, quarantine does not mean you have the virus or disease.”

“Being quarantined means they’re worried that you had contact with someone or contact with someone who had contact with this particular woman,” he says.

“So, it doesn’t mean all these people have the illness. However, it’s the freaking plague. So, we better be pretty careful,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Russia is saying it “had nothing to do with that.”

“It was just a normal illness. It’s no big deal. This is all out of a massive precaution,” Stu says, mimicking Russia. “Which may be true, but they did close down four different hospitals, three of which they have direct evidence of a contact tracing to those hospitals. The fourth one just kind of being out of extra, extra special security measures.”

The outbreak bears a striking resemblance to the Wuhan lab leak preceding the COVID pandemic, which Dave points out is “kind of terrifying.”

“Especially because this is, you know, a replay of things that have happened in the past,” he adds.

“You mean conspiracy theories about COVID-19?” Stu asks.

“Conspiracy theories about things that were proven correct. That’s what I mean,” Dave says.

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