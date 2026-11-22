The Bible makes it clear in multiple verses that the day of Jesus’ final return is a mystery not even Christ himself knows.

Stu Burguiere, host of BlazeTV’s “Predictable with Stu,” shares three of the most cited: “Matthew 24:36: ‘But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only.’ You also have Acts 1:7 — right before his ascension, Jesus tells his disciples it is not for them to know the specific times or dates the Father has set for by his own authority. First Thessalonians, Paul writes that the day of the Lord will arrive unexpectedly like a thief in the night.”

“In other words, you don’t know when Jesus is coming back,” he says.

But these repeated warnings in Scripture haven’t stopped traders from placing bets on Jesus’ return. Apparently, it’s a popular enough practice that even the Wall Street Journal ran a column on it. In “Place Your Bets on the Second Coming,” author Cole Murphy pokes fun at the people betting on Polymarket’s “Will Jesus Christ return before 2027?” market.

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Stu laughs at the futility of these trades.

“There’s less than a 1% chance according to prediction markets. I don’t think they have any information on this whatsoever. There are some predictive abilities of these markets. This is not going to be one of them,” he says.

But nonetheless what’s “fascinating” to him is what happens if these bettors end up being correct.

“We’re told no man shall know, but if you do somehow get this right … what’s the point of having money any more?” he asks.

He notes that after Nov. 12, the market’s odds spiked as high as 1.6% before falling back to 0.9% and that the market’s biggest “yes” holder has already lost about $58,000. Another has lost $18,000.

“Guys, listen to the show,” he tells the bettors.

“We’ll give you much better ideas to do with your money than that particular market. Let that one maybe be decided by a higher power.”

To hear more of Stu’s prediction market breakdowns, including his take on Utah’s felony charges against the founders of Kalshi, check out the episode above.

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