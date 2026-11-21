With the midterm blowout in the rearview, the Republican Party has no choice but to shift its focus to 2028. John Doyle, host of BlazeTV’s “The John Doyle Show,” believes Vice President JD Vance is poised to secure the nomination but that success will largely depend on his ability to thread the needle by distancing himself from the administration’s less popular moves while still embracing MAGA.

“By all appearances, as we’ve said, as we’ve been enthused about, JD Vance is probably in the best position to succeed Trump,” he says, citing Race to the White House’s poll aggregator, which names Vance as the top choice for Republicans.

Doyle adds that Trump’s choice of Vance as his running mate makes him the likely front-runner for the president’s endorsement and that as the RNC’s finance chair, Vance has “been able to fundraise for a 2028 presidential bid since March of 2025.”

But even if the tea leaves are right and Vance sails through the primary, there’s still an “uphill battle” awaiting him, he warns.

“JD Vance also has a bit of a problem, and that's the same problem that really any Republican serving in Trump 47 is going to face, and that is the perceived baggage of the administration,” Doyle explains.

“Trump has done a lot of great work, the best work that we've ever seen in terms of the big-picture civilizational issues, but unfortunately, the people are not so focused on that. The people are focused on affordability and gas prices,” he adds.

If he becomes the 2028 nominee, Vance, he argues, will have to “walk this tightrope where you're embracing certain parts of MAGA while distancing yourself from the bad parts that the wider population isn't so hot about.”

“That's not going to be easy to do,” Doyle says. “After all, if he attempts to distance himself too much from certain aspects of Trump 47, he risks the problem that sometimes Donald Trump doesn't like that, right? He might get some Truth Social posts about him.”

But that’s not Vance’s only issue, he says.

“A bigger problem, though, is maybe voters will wonder, wait a minute, you were in office — why didn't you do things differently? This is the same problem that Kamala Harris encountered in 2024, right?” Doyle says.

“It's like it was obvious the Biden administration had failed in so many ways. Naturally, Kamala Harris had to try to kind of like distance herself from that, but as we saw, it didn't work. Voters associated her correctly with this disastrous Brandon administration. That's the position Vance finds himself in,” he continues.

Doyle clarifies that he’s not “comparing the disastrous nature of the Brandon admin to the Trump admin” but rather making the point that “it is very difficult to distance yourself from an administration in which you were the second in command.”

The good news is that Vance still has two years to put himself in the best position to run in 2028.

“If Vance wants to win, he's going to have to be the face of the administration's efforts to lower costs, which to his credit, he, more than anyone, I think, has spoken about this coherently. He's made a real effort to sell this to the American public,” Doyle argues, floating the idea of Vance heading “some kind of affordability task force … to show Americans that the administration is understanding their concerns.”

“Vance is talented in a lot of ways,” he continues. “I would put him up against anybody in just raw ability to do the campaign, do the debates, all of that, but still, to be a Republican in 2028 and to win is an uphill battle.”

To hear more of Doyle’s analysis regarding the GOP’s options in the 2028 presidential race, watch the episode above.

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