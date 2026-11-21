A female corrections officer from Michigan was arrested after allegedly shooting at a man she purportedly invited to her home after her boyfriend unexpectedly returned there. Authorities said she then concocted a bizarre home invasion story to explain the violent encounter.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido on Wednesday announced in a statement that 34-year-old Lasacia Gore of Eastpointe was charged with six felonies: discharging a firearm in or at a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, making a false report of a felony, lying to a police officer, and two counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to authorities.

'It's crazy, and then the discharge of the firearm. This could have been very tragic, and somebody could’ve died.'

Magistrate Mark J. Makoski of the 38th District Court set Gore's bond at $30,000 cash or surety with a 10% option. If Gore is released on bond, she is required to wear a GPS tracking device, ordered to home confinement, barred from consuming alcohol or drugs, and cannot possess weapons or have contact with the complaining witness.

Citing prosecutors, WXYZ-TV reported that Gore's live-in boyfriend left Monday morning but "returned unexpectedly and found the man inside."

Gore contacted the Eastpointe Police Department to report that an "unknown individual had broken into her home and was fighting with her boyfriend," according to the statement.

The prosecutor stated:

Upon arriving at the scene, officers conducted an investigation that allegedly revealed Gore had invited the man into her home and left the door unlocked for him to enter. Gore’s boyfriend, who had left the home earlier that morning, unexpectedly returned and discovered the man inside. Believing the man to be an intruder, the boyfriend confronted him, and the two became involved in a physical altercation.

Authorities said Gore fired a gun inside her home at the man, whom she claimed was an intruder. No one was injured as WXYZ said the bullet struck a wall slightly above where the two men were fighting.

Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines told WJBK-TV, "She made a call stating that someone had tried to break into her home, and her boyfriend was holding him down, and that she had fired a shot."

Prosecutor Lucido said, "She's making a call saying she doesn't know him and this and that, and he says, 'What are you talking about? You’re the one who told me to leave the door open, and I’m coming in!'"

Lucido added, "It's crazy, and then the discharge of the firearm. This could have been very tragic, and somebody could’ve died."

RELATED: Illegal immigrant's love triangle with 'loving mother' takes deadly turn after secret affair exposed to girlfriend: Police

What's more, WJBK reported that Gore is a corrections officer with Wayne County.

Chief Haines said, "I think what is so alarming in this case is that it is a corrections officer, and not only is the allegation she called in a false report of a crime, but she also fired a round off out of a weapon toward the individuals that were in her house."

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office told the Detroit News it's aware of the incident and charges against Gore, and she has since been placed on administrative leave.

"Consistent with established sheriff's office policies and procedures, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the legal process and any administrative review," Wayne County officials said.

"The sheriff's office takes this matter seriously and remains committed to professionalism, accountability, and maintaining the public's trust," officials added. "Because this matter remains pending before the courts, the sheriff's office will have no further comment at this time."

Prosecutor Lucido said, "Firing a weapon during a dispute puts lives at risk and can have devastating consequences."

"Equally troubling are allegations that someone attempted to mislead law enforcement about what actually happened," Lucido added. "Police officers must be able to rely on accurate information when responding to dangerous situations."

Lucido concluded, "We take both gun violence and the integrity of criminal investigations seriously, and those who engage in such conduct must be held accountable."

Gore pleaded not guilty at her arraignment, WXYZ reported.

Gore is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference at 9 a.m. Dec. 2.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!