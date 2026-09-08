Illegal immigrant's love triangle with 'loving mother' takes deadly turn after secret affair exposed to girlfriend: Police

New allegations are emerging about the illegal immigrant from El Salvador accused of killing a Virginia mother after she purportedly exposed their affair to his girlfriend.

As Blaze News previously reported, 42-year-old Carmen Lizet Puch was found brutally stabbed to death around 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the parking lot of Difficult Run Park in Great Falls, Virginia.

'All very premeditated.'

The Fairfax County Police announced in an August statement that 19-year-old Alexis Cedillos-Campos was arrested "in connection with the homicide" of Puch.

At the same time, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security identified Cedillos-Campos as an illegal alien who had been released into the United States under the Biden administration.

"The Biden administration hand-delivered Alexis Antonio Cedillos-Campos to the streets of Fairfax County," the DHS stated. "Cedillos-Campos is a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador who was arrested by CBP in 2024, after illegally crossing the Biden administration’s open border near El Paso, TX."

The DHS said Cedillos-Campos was released into the "interior of our country" after his arrest.

Cedillos-Campos knew Puch because they both worked at the Bitez restaurant in Herndon, sources told WRC-TV.

The suspect and victim were reportedly in a love triangle.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis stated last month, "There are other aspects of that intimate relationship that involve other people."

"We have video footage of our suspect at the restaurant where he worked with our victim, arming himself with a fixed-blade knife, taking a pair of black latex gloves, taking a water bottle, and then off he goes with the intent to do harm and kill the victim," Davis said, according to the New York Post.

Davis noted, "All very premeditated."

Davis claimed Cedillos-Campos stabbed Puch multiple times and then attempted to burn the victim.

"No one deserves to be treated the way that our victim was treated," Davis said. "And she was stabbed repeatedly – repeatedly – by our 19-year-old killer."

"He ended up syphoning gasoline from his motorcycle," Davis continued. "He filled the water bottle with gasoline after he dumped the water."

Police said the suspect doused Puch with gasoline and tried to set her on fire, but was unsuccessful.

Cedillos-Campos was taken into custody in Prince George’s County on Aug. 19, and he attempted to flee from officers when confronted by police, prosecutors said.

WTTG-TV reported Cedillos-Campos was arrested in Maryland by officers with the Prince George's County Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service and extradited to Virginia.

Cedillos-Campos was charged with second-degree murder. WUSA-TV reported that Cedillos-Campos is being held without bond.

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WRC-TV reported, "The night of the homicide, Cedillos-Campos left work early, upset that Puch 'sent screenshots of their affair' to Cedillos-Campos' girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint."

The witness told authorities that he overheard a phone conversation between Cedillos-Campos and Puch in which they made plans to meet, according to the criminal complaint.

A witness informed police that the suspect said he was going to kill Puch, court documents said.

The criminal complaint said Cedillos-Campos allegedly called the witness to say "he did it" before hanging up — which the witness interpreted to mean he had killed Puch.

WUSA reported, "Investigators say Cedillos-Campos confessed to a Fairfax County Police detective that he lured Puch to a Great Falls Park parking lot to kill her after she revealed their affair to his girlfriend."

Puch was described by officials as a "loving mother of a 3-year-old girl," according to the New York Post.

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