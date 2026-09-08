Charlie Kirk kept asking America to argue back

I knew Charlie Kirk. He was my friend, and that friendship changed my life. When he was assassinated on September 10, 2025, I did what you do when your own words fail. I went back to his.

“Charlie Kirk, in His Own Words” is the result. It gathers his social media posts, curated one by one from 2011 to the day he died, and weaves in never-before-seen photographs and testimonials from the people who loved him.

Charlie Kirk understood that when speech is controlled, power concentrates and people learn to keep their real thoughts to themselves.

I am not making a dollar from this book. All proceeds go to Carry the Torch, the nonprofit I founded in his honor. This book is a gift, my thank-you to a man who spent his life telling young people the truth.

The selections are Charlie unfiltered, saying exactly what he believed and inviting anyone who disagreed to come and say so to his face.

Freedom of speech and an invitation to debate

Free speech was one of Charlie’s clearest instincts in public life. He treated the First Amendment as a safeguard for ordinary people — especially those without power, status, or institutional cover.

He understood that when speech is protected, a country can argue, correct itself, and stay honest; when it is controlled, power concentrates and people learn to keep their real thoughts to themselves.

He also understood how censorship spreads: It rarely begins with the average person. It begins with a claimed emergency, a claimed harm, a claimed moral cause — and then the boundaries tighten.

Kirk liked the part of politics where you cannot hide — a microphone, a chair, a crowd, and a clock. Debate forced clarity: it made people define terms, defend claims, and sit with the consequences of their own logic.

Campus debates mattered to him for another reason too — universities were supposed to be places of open dialogue, and he watched that promise shrink under administrators who treated disagreement as harm. But when students still showed up, argued back, and kept listening, he saw proof that the story wasn’t finished.

His respect for debate was not limited to his own side. He wanted arguments in daylight. No censorship. No cowardice. No hiding.

The quotes that follow show what that commitment sounded like in Charlie’s own words — on free speech, censorship, disagreement, and the obligation to make your case rather than silence the other side.

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ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

Free speech as birthright

5 million followers! Thank you all.

And thank you @elonmusk for liberating this critical platform.

After spending three days in England, I truly mean this with renewed importance: May we always protect free speech as one of our most sacred American birthrights.

Government limited by rights

The First Amendment was written precisely to hamstring the government!!

They work for us. They serve us. We the People, the citizens, are the sovereign. Never forget that.

Chapter by chapter

Thank you, President Trump, for acknowledging the amazing work our @TPUSA team is doing on thousands and thousands of college and high school chapters. There is a whole new generation of free speech warriors rising up, with more every passing year.

Platform censorship

Twitter censored and banned the leader of the free world from its platform.

We should never forget just how wildly absurd that really is.

Questioning is essential

When you're not allowed to question something at the risk of being banned, censored, or “cancelled” — it’s not science, it’s propaganda.

A double standard

The Packers and Eagles are scheduled to play this Friday in Brazil, where X has just been banned in a sweeping crackdown on free speech.

So let me get this straight...

The MLB took away the All-Star game from Atlanta because Georgia passed voting integrity laws.

The NCAA boycotted North Carolina because it had a law to keep mentally ill men out of girls’ bathrooms.

Thirty years ago, the NFL took the Super Bowl away from Arizona because voters didn’t vote to make MLK Day a paid holiday.

Why is the NFL bringing its road show to Brazil while the country is at war against free speech?

Young voters moved

Our Prove Me Wrong campus debate clips were seen 2.1 billion times this semester on TikTok, IG, X and YouTube.

The vast majority of those were viewed by 18-29-year-olds, and the Kamala campaign never knew how to counter.

YOUNG PEOPLE SHOWED UP FOR TRUMP

Refused to debate

This election brought the realignment we didn't see coming. It was the Biden Basement Realignment.

Does it make sense now why Democrats hid in basements? Why they refused to debate?

Run on nothing, say nothing, debate nothing, just hide and harvest.

RELATED: Randi Weingarten fought Texas to let teachers celebrate Charlie Kirk's murder. It didn't go her way.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Nigeria’s future

Daniel Ogoloma (@Dcogoloma) was my debate partner at the Oxford Union, taking a stand against a large majority of the house as we took the negative position on the resolution "Trump Has Gone Too Far."

Offstage, we spoke about the future of Nigeria. He is a very talented young man and Nigeria will be lucky to have him.

Debate over censorship

Today I moderated a debate between Dave Smith and Josh Hammer on Israel. It was very fiery, fun, and mostly peaceful.

Debate is the way forward, not name-calling or censorship. At the end agreement was found between both Dave and Josh on many important things.

A chair caused ‘trauma’

The University of Arizona is offering "mental health services" because I sat in a chair and took questions for 2 hours yesterday on the campus quad.

College administrators are more worried about conservatives expressing their views on campus than they are [about] Hamas supporters who want to kill Jews.

America, circa 2023

Editor’s note: This article is excerpted from “Charlie Kirk, in His Own Words,” compiled by Christy Edwards (Post Hill Press). Reprinted by permission.