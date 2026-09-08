'Me and Mom can say no': Conservatives cheer Sean Duffy for pushing back on daughter’s Harvard pitch

When Sean Duffy's daughter announced she wanted to attend Harvard University, the transportation secretary's reaction might have been torn apart by the left, but it couldn't have been more relatable to conservative parents across the country.

In a clip from their series “The Great American Road Trip,” Duffy’s daughter Paloma tells the secretary that he “can’t say no" to Harvard.

“Well, me and Mom can say no,” Duffy responded.

Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, went on to explain their reasoning.

“Catholicism, to us, is everything. It’s the basis of our marriage; it’s the basis of our family. So I’m nervous about the idea of Paloma going to Harvard. We spend a lot of time nurturing and providing formation for our kids, giving them an environment where they are steeped in faith and values,” Campos-Duffy said.

“And so the idea of dropping her off at a place that would undermine that or try to undo all those things makes me worried,” she added.

“And again, I don’t want them to get one viewpoint. I want them to get a lot of different viewpoints, but I don’t want them fed only one viewpoint that’s contrary to the way my kids were raised,” Duffy chimed in.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck is all too familiar with their struggle, telling Duffy “congratulations” for putting his foot down.

“I saw the look on your daughter’s face in that video … when you said, ‘Well, your mom and dad can say no,’ and that is so hard, and parents are dealing with this,” Glenn comments. “Why do you feel so strongly about this?”

“I think American conservative families are having this conversation every single day because they know, whether it’s a family member or a friend or a neighbor who has sent their kid off to school, and ... they come back and they’re unrecognizable. We don’t know who these kids are,” Duffy tells Glenn.

“They’ve been completely contorted and converted from these liberal institutions,” he adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.