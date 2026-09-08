Legendary video game company threatens the White House — and gets results

The Donald Trump administration is used to getting sued, but having a legal run-in with the makers of Tetris likely wasn't on anyone's bingo card.

It has become par for the course for musicians to lash out at the White House over the use of their music in promotional videos, but a recent release from the administration brought new challenges.

'Sort the school lunch to Make America Healthy Again.'

Before the Labor Day weekend, the White House officially unveiled a new website and a new way to promote its most prized legislative pillars.

"ARCADE.GOV," the administration posted on X, linking to a new batch of point-and-click games released on the official government website.

Among the five games was a parody of Flappy Bird and games about deportations and making America healthy again.



At the same time, the White House launched the game Build the Wall, which the Tetris Company was not too happy about. As one could imagine, users build a wall along the southern border in a game that looks, allegedly, strikingly similar to a classic game of Tetris.

Tetris posted on an image on social media on Friday that said, "At Tetris we believe in the power of connection and bringing people together, not dividing them."

A caption for the post added, "P.S. The Tetris Company was not involved in the creation of 'Build the Wall'. P.P.S. We take copyright infringement very seriously."

At the time of this writing, Build the Wall no longer appeared on the White House arcade, but can still be seen in the administration's promotional video on YouTube.

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The remaining games included Flappy Bill, where gamers fly a bald eagle down the national mall.

Rio Run has users policing the southern border, instructing them to "patrol the line along the river. Pick up every crosser in the lot [and] never double back over the line."

Through either user error or the site not working, Blaze News could not get the controls to work; therefore, no one got deported.

Supply Line has users "sort the school lunch to Make America Healthy Again."

Punch seed oils, junk food, candy, artificial colors, and items that need to have their labels checked off the assembly line to save the children of the cafeteria.

Lastly, Trump Savings Tycoon has users filling their kids' Trump accounts by catching gold bars and money with a net. The first turn saved $150,500.

If only it were that easy in real life.

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While the website is not much more than a clever way to get people talking about the administration's core values — and there is a promise of more to come — the Trump White House may have more cease-and-desist letters coming in relation to the same project.

The administration's X post features a startup video that many may recognize as being similar to that of Microsoft's Xbox.

As well, the YouTube video features a similar boot-up to Sega's and the accompanying music of Sonic the Hedgehog. However, perhaps American Microsoft and Japan's Sega are a little less hostile toward the administration than the Russian creators of Tetris.

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